Finalists Announced for the 2023 Rise & Lead Awards

Rise & Lead Awards Finalists Rise & Lead Awards Categories Rise & Lead Summit & Awards

Celebrating Innovation and Inspiration

Rise & Lead is delighted to shine a spotlight on deserving initiatives, which can serve as inspiration to other organisations seeking to deliver progress.” — Ebere Akadiri

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Rise & Lead Women is delighted to announce the Finalists for the second annual Rise & Lead Awards. These prestigious awards, designed to honour groundbreaking and inspiring initiatives, shine a spotlight on trailblazers who are championing change and driving progress in three categories: Gender Balanced Leadership, Closing the Gender Pay Gap, and Parental Support.After a thorough evaluation process, the Distinguished Jury (see members listed below) selected eight Finalists for initiatives which set new standards of excellence. Francesca Donner, Chair of the Jury, said, “Each initiative impressed the Jury for its measurable impact at the organisational level. We applaud the leadership behind each initiative for setting new standards in European best practice.”Ebere Akadiri, Founder and President of Rise & Lead Women, said, “Rise & Lead is delighted to shine a spotlight on deserving initiatives, which can serve as inspiration to other organisations seeking to deliver progress. After last year’s successful debut, we are thrilled to continue honouring leading initiatives in gender equity for the second year running.”Gender Balanced Leadership:This Award recognises initiatives that promote gender equity in leadership.Initiative: Women in PoliticsOrganisation: The NineInitiative Manager: Georgia BrooksInitiative: TWISEOrganisation: TWISE GmbHInitiative Manager: Nina Gillmann, Monika Kayser, Esther LangkafelInitiative: Gender Diversity InitiativeOrganisation: BankenverbandInitiative Manager: Doris ZinglClosing the Gender Pay Gap:This Award recognises initiatives that uphold equal pay for equal work, demonstrating a commitment to eradicating wage disparities across genders and roles.Initiative: Closing the Equal Pay GapOrganisation: AllianzInitiative Manager: Christian RuckriegelInitiative: We Mind The GapOrganisation: Reykjavik EnergyInitiative Manager: Ellen Ýr AðalsteinsdóttirInitiative: Universal Fair PayOrganisation: Sozial-Holding MönchengladbachInitiative Manager: Sabine SchollParental Support:This Award recognises initiatives that excel in providing comprehensive family-friendly policies and nurturing a supportive work-life balance for parents and caregivers.Initiative: Parental SupportOrganisation: Kraft HeinzInitiative Manager: Matteo PatronciniInitiative: MyCollectiveCompany: MyCollectiveInitiative Manager: Ricarda EngelmeierThe Rise & Lead Awards ceremony promises to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and empowerment as these exceptional finalists gather to share their success stories and vision for a more equitable future. The Winners will be announced at an event on 14 September at the NH Hotel in The Hague as Rise & Lead applauds their remarkable achievements and commits to a world where gender balance and fairness are the cornerstones of success.Join the conversation: #rlsummit2023Members of the Distinguished JuryChair: Francesca Donner, Founder, CEO & Editor, Front Page Media; Former Editor, Women & Gender, The New York TimesLeye Falade, General Manager, Production, NLNGClaire Godding, Senior Expert on Diversity & Inclusion and Societal Needs for the Financial Sector, FebelfinCamila Hurtado, Leadership Development Consultant, AllianzAudrey-Flore Ngomsik, CEO & Co-Founder, Trianon Scientific CommunicationDagmar Schumacher, Entrepreneur; Former Director, Brussels, UN WomenTanya Kopps, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ahold Delhaize EuropeAbout Rise & Lead Women:Rise & Lead Women is an international organisation based in the Netherlands that champions women’s leadership and financial inclusion in workplaces and the marketplace. It was founded in 2018 by female entrepreneur Ebere Akadiri. Through our sponsorship of events, webinars, and mentoring sessions, we connect aspiring leaders with experienced business executives to explore topics essential to professional growth and development.Follow us on social media for updates and insights