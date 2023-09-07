Submit Release
Finalists Announced for the 2023 Rise & Lead Awards

Rise & Lead Awards Finalists

Rise & Lead Awards Categories

Rise & Lead Summit & Awards

Celebrating Innovation and Inspiration

Rise & Lead is delighted to shine a spotlight on deserving initiatives, which can serve as inspiration to other organisations seeking to deliver progress.”
— Ebere Akadiri
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise & Lead Women is delighted to announce the Finalists for the second annual Rise & Lead Awards. These prestigious awards, designed to honour groundbreaking and inspiring initiatives, shine a spotlight on trailblazers who are championing change and driving progress in three categories: Gender Balanced Leadership, Closing the Gender Pay Gap, and Parental Support.

After a thorough evaluation process, the Distinguished Jury (see members listed below) selected eight Finalists for initiatives which set new standards of excellence. Francesca Donner, Chair of the Jury, said, “Each initiative impressed the Jury for its measurable impact at the organisational level. We applaud the leadership behind each initiative for setting new standards in European best practice.”

Ebere Akadiri, Founder and President of Rise & Lead Women, said, “Rise & Lead is delighted to shine a spotlight on deserving initiatives, which can serve as inspiration to other organisations seeking to deliver progress. After last year’s successful debut, we are thrilled to continue honouring leading initiatives in gender equity for the second year running.”

Gender Balanced Leadership:
This Award recognises initiatives that promote gender equity in leadership.

Initiative: Women in Politics
Organisation: The Nine
Initiative Manager: Georgia Brooks

Initiative: TWISE
Organisation: TWISE GmbH
Initiative Manager: Nina Gillmann, Monika Kayser, Esther Langkafel

Initiative: Gender Diversity Initiative
Organisation: Bankenverband
Initiative Manager: Doris Zingl


Closing the Gender Pay Gap:
This Award recognises initiatives that uphold equal pay for equal work, demonstrating a commitment to eradicating wage disparities across genders and roles.
Initiative: Closing the Equal Pay Gap
Organisation: Allianz
Initiative Manager: Christian Ruckriegel

Initiative: We Mind The Gap
Organisation: Reykjavik Energy
Initiative Manager: Ellen Ýr Aðalsteinsdóttir

Initiative: Universal Fair Pay
Organisation: Sozial-Holding Mönchengladbach
Initiative Manager: Sabine Scholl

Parental Support:
This Award recognises initiatives that excel in providing comprehensive family-friendly policies and nurturing a supportive work-life balance for parents and caregivers.
Initiative: Parental Support
Organisation: Kraft Heinz
Initiative Manager: Matteo Patroncini

Initiative: MyCollective
Company: MyCollective
Initiative Manager: Ricarda Engelmeier

The Rise & Lead Awards ceremony promises to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and empowerment as these exceptional finalists gather to share their success stories and vision for a more equitable future. The Winners will be announced at an event on 14 September at the NH Hotel in The Hague as Rise & Lead applauds their remarkable achievements and commits to a world where gender balance and fairness are the cornerstones of success.

Members of the Distinguished Jury
Chair: Francesca Donner, Founder, CEO & Editor, Front Page Media; Former Editor, Women & Gender, The New York Times
Leye Falade, General Manager, Production, NLNG
Claire Godding, Senior Expert on Diversity & Inclusion and Societal Needs for the Financial Sector, Febelfin
Camila Hurtado, Leadership Development Consultant, Allianz
Audrey-Flore Ngomsik, CEO & Co-Founder, Trianon Scientific Communication
Dagmar Schumacher, Entrepreneur; Former Director, Brussels, UN Women
Tanya Kopps, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ahold Delhaize Europe

About Rise & Lead Women:
Rise & Lead Women is an international organisation based in the Netherlands that champions women’s leadership and financial inclusion in workplaces and the marketplace. It was founded in 2018 by female entrepreneur Ebere Akadiri. Through our sponsorship of events, webinars, and mentoring sessions, we connect aspiring leaders with experienced business executives to explore topics essential to professional growth and development.



