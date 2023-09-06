Dust Control Solutions Using Spray Nozzles from IKEUCHI

Submit Release
Ikeuchi offers dust suppression and dust control solutions using spray nozzles for preventing air pollution at coal storages, steel mills, and other industrial facilities.


Osaka, Japan (ANTARA/Business Wire)- H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD., a leading spray nozzle manufacturer headquartered in Japan, has initiated an extensive sales campaign worldwide to provide cost-effective and high-efficiency dust suppression and dust control solutions.



Employing spray nozzles tailor-designed for the specific needs of coal storage yards in power plants, mining sites, worksites within steel mills, and other industrial facilities, these systems spray a fine fog over extensive areas, effectively capturing and suppressing dust particles. Furthermore, they can also spray the fog directly towards dust-generating spots to prevent dust from rising up in the air, thus preventing dust dispersion and improving worksite environments through air purification.



In recent years, there has been a significant focus on addressing dust-related issues in energy-related and other industrial facilities. One common approach involves installing electrostatic precipitators, but this often necessitates substantial investments due to the large scale of the targeted sites. On the other hand, water sprinkling can lead to worksite contamination and environmental issues arising from wastewater discharge. Moreover, in steel mills, there is the additional concern of steam explosions resulting from water contact with high-temperature zones.


Taking a different approach, IKEUCHI has developed two types of systems to offer more effective and less costly dust control solutions. One is a "soft fog system" that sprays fine and soft fog to capture airborne dust particles and suppress them down by gravity. The second is a "high-velocity fog system" that sprays a large volume of fine fog at high velocity to suppress dust from rising up and dispersing. Both systems are relatively easy to install, requiring a customer to supply only compressed air and water.


Before proposing a system, our sales representatives conduct on-site evaluations and engage in discussions with the customer. This collaborative process ensures designing the most suitable dust control system for each specific site.


Leveraging our global network and the proven success we've achieved in numerous countries, IKEUCHI is committed to assisting in addressing environmental challenges in each country region through the application of these systems.






Contacts

Yoshikazu Ueno

H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.

overseas@kirinoikeuchi.co.jp




Source: H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.

