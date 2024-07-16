TotalEnergies reaches 200 MWp of operating solar assets for B2B Customers in APAC

Singapore, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- TotalEnergies is pleased to announce that it has surpassed over 200 MWp of operating solar assets in 9 countries, for more than 190 B2B commercial customers' sites across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This achievement is the result of TotalEnergies' worldwide expertise and commitment to support customers in their efforts toward decarbonation across various industries.

Operating to the highest industry and safety standards and in close proximity to its customers, TotalEnergies' distributed generation solutions are present in Singapore, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and in 2 new markets South Korea and Taiwan, making it one of the fastest growing major international providers of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions in the region.

Since 2018 in the APAC region, and since 2022 throughout its JV with our Japanese partner ENEOS, TotalEnergies offers renewable electricity generated at its B2B customers' sites through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). With its fully integrated solutions, TotalEnergies develops, finances, build, and operate solar PV systems installed on rooftops, carports, vacant industrial land, ponds, providing significant bill savings and predictable electricity prices while reducing carbon footprints for its customers' energy strategy. Our solutions are designed with a multi-technology approach, including innovative solutions such as storage solutions (solar + BESS), or floating solar solutions.

Our professionalism and technical expertise throughout the full life cycle of our sites – from construction to operations, as well as our regional and global presence, have proven to be clear differentiated factors for our partners. Our safety requirements and the excellence of our technical processes are recognized by our industrial customers coming from carbon-intensive industries such as steel, chemicals, industrial gases and manufacturing.

Recent notable TotalEnergies' projects under operation include:

4.8 MWp with Indo Kordsa in Indonesia

6.7 MWp with PTT Global Chemical in Thailand

6 MWp with Chin Well Fasteners in Vietnam

These projects highlight our strong operational and cross-industry expertise, showcasing our ability to cater to diverse energy needs across different industries and needs.

"I am pleased to achieve this milestone in a region full of opportunities. This showcases our capacity to deploy projects across different geographies and industries, and highlights the appeal of our solutions for both local and global companies across APAC, providing them with a solution for reliable, cost-effective and clean energy. I am proud to mark this landmark figure that bring us closer to our goal to achieve 2 GW of decentralized solar capacity in the region." said Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia.

***

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with 1.5 GW of projects in construction and operation worldwide. In Asia, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with over 200 MW of projects in operation across 11 countries as of end of Q2 2024. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world class cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. At the end of 2023, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 22 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operation.

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note TotalEnergies

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024