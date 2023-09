Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of SA (CAMASA) named official Partner of African Air Expo 2024

Logo Mr TJ September Chairman of Camasa

The Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of South Africa (CAMASA) has been named official Partner of African Air Expo 2024.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CAMASA confirmed as an Official Partner for the African Air ExpoThe event is the 1st Aviation Convention & Exhibition for AfricaThe Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of South Africa (CAMASA) has been named official Partner of African Air Expo 2024.The Air Expo, 1st Aviation Convention & Exhibition for Africa, will be held in the Cape Town International Convention Center (CTICC) from 12th to 14th February 2024.The agreement was signed on Friday 1st of September by Mr TJ September, Chairman of CAMASA and Mr Mobeen Motara on behalf of the Air Expo.African Air Expo 2024 : First International Aviation Convention & Exhibition for AfricaThe aim of African Air Expo is to further connect the Aviation industry and provide the perfect platform for professionals across all areas of the industry and promote a successful worldwide trade show.The Air Expo will be the first of its kind in AFRICA to attract more than 15,000 attendees in a convention format (conferences, workshops, seminars) and exhibition for more than 300 companies at the CTICC, and a fantastic static display with more than 40 aircraft at the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).The Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Association of South Africa (CAMASA) is a non-profit organisation formed in 2016 to integrate the collective offering of the SA aviation manufacturing sector.It aims to establish a growth-bilateral between the Public & Private sectors with the intent to significantly boost South African Commercial Aerospace Manufacturing Exports through:• Public-Private Partnerships• Integrated Industry Growth Plan• Expanding Advanced Manufacturing• Future-orientated competitiveness (IoT, Ind 4.0)• Labor Engagement & Skills Development“With more than 100 aviation companies in South Africa, exporting in excess of R3.0b annually and employing 3 000+ people in high skill jobs, our participation in the Air Expo aims to convey to the international aviation community that South Africa offers an enabling environment for the growth of the aviation sector – both from a manufacturing and from a commercial perspective” said Mr TJ September, Chairman of CAMASA.“It is a great honor for the African Air Expo to welcome a prestigious association such as CAMASA on board which is why we are confident that all the members and partners of CAMASA will play an essential role in the African Air Expo and Convention and bring knowledge and expertise during the 3 days of the event to create a fantastic atmosphere and unique trade show in the beautiful City of Cape Town during February 2024”, added Mr Mobeen Motara, on behalf of the Air ExpoThe African Air Expo & Convention is an ultimate opportunity to interact with thousands of dedicated and visionary individuals and explore technologies that are driving the excitement, safety and future of aviation in Africa.The African Air Expo is endorsed by key stakeholders such as the City of Cape Town, the Premier of the Western Cape, ACSA, WESGRO, and Brand SA. The event is aligned with regulatory strategies of the South African and African Governments within the aviation sector, and it is set to boost trade and investment opportunities in aviation as well as business tourism as over 15,000 international guests are expected to attend.The Convention segment of the Air Expo aims to provide an opportunity to learn about careers, exchange ideas, address the challenges which face Human Capital Development Needs in SA and in Africa, ask questions of industry experts, and enjoy a hands-on experience within the general aviation industry. To this effect, CAMASA will lead one of the strategic segments within the 3-day Convention Program.The African Air Expo SA is organized by Adone Events (based in France) in collaboration with Global Centre of Excellence, a local Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Level 1 Company. Adone is the only Event Management company to have created and organized prestigious aviation events in 4 different continents, including the France Air Expo since 2006 (Europe), the Abu Dhabi Air Expo (UAE), the Air Expo India (New Delhi), and now African Air Expo SA in Cape Town.Delegates are expected to include OEMS, aircraft owners, operators, pilots, aviation enthusiasts, trainees, aviation executives from across the sector, industry experts, and regulatory bodies all wishing to learn more about the latest trends and products in the African General, Business, and Commercial Aviation sector.About CAMASABusiness Sector - Commercial Aerospace• Commercial Aerospace manufacturing of Aero-structures, Propulsion, Systems and Interiors• Advanced Manufacturing (and Design & Engineering)• Aerospace Manufacturing Sector in South Africa - (CAMASA) include:• = +100 companies – including associated entities across the spectrum cited above• = Export R3.0b annually (before COVID19, but recovering)• = 40% Added Value (Local content)• = Employ 3 000+ people in high skill jobs• = Train 600+ people annually• = 90% of activity in Gauteng and Cape Town region.About Adone EventsBased in Cannes, France, Adone Events is the only Event Management company to organize and create Aviation Event in 4 different continents. For over 20 years, the company has organized prestigious aviation events in collaboration with some of the event industry’s key players. Adone Events worldwide shows include the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, the Saudi International Airshow, the Air Expo India, the France Air Expo, and the African Air Expo SA.