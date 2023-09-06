CYBER RANGES and ISACA Zambia launch the Cyber Sapiens 2023 SOCathon

CYBER RANGES and ISACA Lusaka Chapter are pleased to announce the Cyber Sapiens 2023 SOCathon.

CYBER RANGES and ISACA Lusaka Chapter are pleased to announce the Cyber Sapiens 2023 SOCathon.

This challenge will run at the time of the upcoming ISACA Zambia Conference this October during the International Cyber Security Month.

The Cyber Sapiens 2023 SOCathon will be open to individuals and teams willing to test their incident response and cyber defence abilities against current and emerging threat actors, as relevant to Zambia’s government, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.

Cyber Sapiens is scheduled to take place on 25th October 2023 and will unfold over a 12-hour span. During this intensive timeframe, participants will have the opportunity to engage themselves in a series of challenges and exercises that mirror the complexities and dynamics of contemporary cyber threats.

These challenges are designed to assess participants' abilities to swiftly and effectively respond to cyberattacks, mitigate risks, and safeguard the digital integrity of the designated sectors in Zambia.

Alinani Simuchimba, President for ISACA Lusaka Chapter, states: “By participating in the Cyber Sapiens 2023 SOCathon, individuals and teams will enjoy the unique opportunity to develop and fine-tune their incident response strategies and cyber defense methodologies in a controlled, next-generation, high-fidelity simulation environment.

We are delighted to work with CYBER RANGES and Silensec in this nation-wide contribution to Zambia’s strength in cyber defence.”

Pauline Omollo, Head of Sales & Business Development for CYBER RANGES master distributor Silensec, comments: “CYBER RANGES offers total flexibility for the development of Capture-The-Flag and cyber challenge environments, including the support of different types of virtualization.

The CYBER RANGES platform scales to support thousands of concurrent users and it includes a powerful Observer Interface to manage the execution of such large-scale events as Cyber Sapiens.”

Note to Editors

The ISACA Lusaka Chapter caters for ISACA members throughout Zambia, its goal being the leading professional organisation in Zambia for business leaders in technology, information and cyber security, governance, risk and innovation. As the country transforms digitally through the use of ICT's to deliver most of its services both public and private, the ISACA Lusaka Chapter has identified the need for a skilled work force that will ensure such systems are properly governed, risk is quickly identified and that business are resilient to attacks.

Our Chapter therefore offers programmes that enable individuals acquire these much needed skills in order to add value to their organisations.The aim of the Lusaka Chapter is to sponsor local educational seminars and workshops, conducts regular chapter meetings, and help to further promote and elevate the visibility of the IS audit, control and security profession throughout Zambia.

CYBER RANGES is the state-of-the-art next-generation military-grade full-content-lifecycle cyber range that applies high automation, high orchestration, and response (TOAR) with high scalability to the delivery of even complex large-audience cyberdrills and deep-dive cybersecurity training. Based on cloud technology, CYBER RANGES is available on-premise (also in transportable command center configurations) and natively on public cloud.

CYBER RANGES is distributed by Silensec in Africa. Both organizatons have gained strong respect as major, long-term contributors to Africa’s cyber defence capabilities thanks to its partnerships with ITU and AfricaCERT.

For enquiries:

ISACA Zambia

ISACA Lusaka Chapter

Government Complex

Lusaka National Museum

Ground Floor

Tel.: 0211-234859

E-mail: admin@lusaka.isacachapter.org

CYBER RANGES

Quantico Cyber Range

Quantico Cyber Hub, Suite 305

1010 Corporate Drive

Stafford, VA 22554 (USA)

E-mail: contact@cyberranges.com

Web: www.cyberranges.com

Silensec (Africa) Ltd.

Eldama Park

Tsavo Wing, Eldama Ravine Road

Westlands, Nairobi

PO Box 25388 – 00100 GPO

Tel.: +254 (0) 20 8071814

Web: www.silensec.com