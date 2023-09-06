Author Steven Selikoff to Speak on Supplier Relationships at COCREATE Conference by Alibaba Group
Selikoff will speak on the importance of building ‘guanxi’ with suppliers – an ancient Chinese word that describes mutually beneficial business relationships.
Many online videos treat supplier negotiation like buying a used car. Encouraging confrontation and deception. However, the best negotiation strategy is based on preparation, knowledge, and guanxi. ”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Selikoff, the author of "The Complete Book of Product Design, Development, Manufacturing, and Sales," will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming COCREATE Conference in Las Vegas, presented by the Alibaba Group. This two-day event aims to bring together experts, manufacturers, e-commerce, and retail professionals to explore trends and opportunities in e-commerce and retail sales.
— Steven Selikoff
Selikoff's presentation will focus on the importance of building strong relationships with suppliers and effective negotiation for better terms and pricing. "Consumers today seek affordability and quality. Building robust supplier relationships is the key to achieving both," Selikoff noted.
During his keynote, Selikoff will shed light on the concept of 'guanxi,' a Chinese term that encompasses more than just business relationships, to include respect, support, networking, and partnership. "Developing mutually beneficial 'guanxi' with your Chinese suppliers naturally leads to cost savings and favorable terms," Selikoff explained. He will provide methods of developing guanxi, and mistakes to avoid.
Strong supplier relationships have far-reaching benefits, impacting the entire product line and supply chain, benefiting suppliers, retailers, and consumers alike. In these challenging economic times, such successes are a win that everyone can celebrate.
The COCREATE Conference is scheduled to take place at Resorts International in Las Vegas on September 7th and 8th.
**About Alibaba.com**
Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 190 countries around the world. It is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.
**About Steven Selikoff**
Steven Selikoff is a serial entrepreneur with a track record of developing innovative products sold both in physical retail stores and online. He previously served as the Global Business Manager for Microsoft Worldwide Retail Sales & Marketing and has lectured worldwide, sharing his expertise in product development and sales strategies. He is the founder of the Product Development Academy, dedicated to teaching entrepreneurs how to create, manufacture, and sell unique products.
For media inquiries or interview requests with Steven Selikoff, please contact: steven@productdevelopmentacademy.com
Steven Selikoff
Product Development Academy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube