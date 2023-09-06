AWM Launches First Ever Online Ordering Portal for Frictionless Environments

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AWM (Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc.) announced today an industry-first ability for online procurement and delivery of fully autonomous Frictionless environments. These environments utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions developed and deployed entirely in-house to help understand and track what is occurring in them. This understanding provides convenience to users as well as savings, accountability, and advanced analytics to organizations.

The release of this ordering tool signals a step-change for the computer vision AI industry towards mass-market productization. Blending custom AICV with AWM's proprietary IoT devices, these modules are called Quick Drop Units (QDU) and come in twenty and forty-foot portable containers.

Each QDU is a fully ADA/DDA compliant container that does not require special transportation permits for highways domestically or internationally and are long-life and cost-effective. Similar to ordering an autonomous driving or traditionally-manned vehicle online, every verified organization can simply visit https://awm.tech/quick-drop-unit to log-in, choose their industry focus, and customize size of unit and specific options. Industry focuses for these units center on retail, construction, manufacturing / industrial supply, healthcare, and government sectors. The units can be permanent or portable, with portable units able to be powered by generators and connected via 4G/5G, Starlink, or fixed wireless.

The simple and streamlined ordering process includes delivery of a QDU in as fast as four weeks. For more information or to order an autonomous or cashierless store/environment please visit https://awm.tech/quick-drop-unit. AWM also offers build-out of new or existing brick and mortar Frictionless locations and warehouses and announced in January of this year the release of a major cost-reducing architecture known as ABI which achieves rapid ROI.

ABOUT AWM

AWM is an AI and computer vision company with comprehensive Frictionless Shopping and Frictionless Analytics solutions designed for front-of-house and back-of-house retail as well as for warehouses, hotels, restaurants, and more. These solutions are built utilizing machine learning and software algorithms for end-to-end business automation that improves efficiency and profitability and reduce waste. AWM provides the most holistic offering in the market for walk-in-walk-out cashierless checkout and store-of-the-future digitalization.

For more information, visit www.awm.tech.