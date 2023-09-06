Celebrating Working Mom Jackie Keller Sweet Interview By Opal 11 Year Old LA Girl
Jackie Keller is an author and the founding director of Los Angeles' premier healthy food company called NutriFit www.NutriFitOnline.com
NutriFit specializes in crafting fresh, personalized meals that are delivered to your doorstep. www.NutrifitOnline.com
Looking for a unique experiential dining experience? Now housed in their elegant Chef’s Table dining room, the tradition of ingeniously creative, delicious food and storytelling is alive and thriving, and what makes the TxokoUSA experience completely unique TxokoUSA.com
Opal is an 11 year old aspiring writer working on The Sweetest Gigs; her paid gig is called 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' Recruiting for Good is mentoring and introducing her to women who are making a positive impact in LA. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Opal interviewed super sweet and talented Jackie Keller; an author, health advocate/nutritionist, food-entrepreneur (Nutrifit and Txoko USA) and mom of two.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Jackie, thank you for making time for Opal; she and I, both celebrate and appreciate you! I was fortunate to find Jackie; years ago when I started my company and I needed a service to deliver healthy meals to my office."
About
NutriFit specializes in crafting fresh, personalized meals that are delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 1987 by nutritionist and wellness coach Jackie Keller and her husband, Phil Yaney, NutriFit provides custom solutions that help clients achieve optimal health and well-being. It’s their mission to help clients live longer and healthier lives.
NutriFit meals are customized and specifically prepared for each client’s dietary needs, schedule and ingredient preferences. Their nutritionist team plans and portions each person’s meals for their biometrics and goals. NutriFit offers meal plans for weight management, disease management (including diabetic, renal & more), sports nutrition, body after baby and more. Their meals can also be prescribed by physicians as a Medical Necessity for a variety of health conditions.
All meals are prepared with premium quality ingredients - non-GMO, free of preservatives, and organic (unless seasonal supplies are not available). NutriFit creates Michelin-quality dishes that go straight from their kitchen to your front door. www.NutrifitOnline.com
Txoko is the brain child of NutriFit co-founder Jackie Keller and Executive Sous Chef Oscar Gonzalez, born out of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and global shutdown. Initially, with restaurants closing, communities fracturing, and people suffering with isolation, they realized the need for friends and family to engage in communal meals in the only way that was possible: virtually. Today, this extraordinary team continues with exceptional in-person and virtual events.
Now housed in their elegant Chef’s Table dining room, the tradition of ingeniously creative, delicious food and storytelling is alive and thriving, and what makes the TxokoUSA experience completely unique. Whether it’s an 8 course, elevated meal, or a simple business luncheon, our exciting, multi-course themed menus, fabulously paired with beverages and experiences, are plated and served, and are available for private occasions or by reservation for our open-to-all public events. www.txokousa.com
Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl 'Opal' landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story about them; and earns a Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Gift Card. Her dream is to be a screenwriter. The World Awaits Her Arrival! Recruiting for Good created this sweet gig, just for Opal to lead in 2023. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations.
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work.
Love to Support Talented Kids Program and Experience The Sweetest Dining in LA? Join The Sweet Foodie Club.
