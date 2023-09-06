Celebrating Working Mom Jackie Keller Sweet Interview By Opal 11 Year Old LA Girl

Jackie Keller is an author and the founding director of Los Angeles' premier healthy food company called NutriFit www.NutriFitOnline.com

NutriFit specializes in crafting fresh, personalized meals that are delivered to your doorstep. www.NutrifitOnline.com

Looking for a unique experiential dining experience? Now housed in their elegant Chef’s Table dining room, the tradition of ingeniously creative, delicious food and storytelling is alive and thriving, and what makes the TxokoUSA experience completely unique TxokoUSA.com

Opal is an 11 year old aspiring writer working on The Sweetest Gigs; her paid gig is called 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' Recruiting for Good is mentoring and introducing her to women who are making a positive impact in LA. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com