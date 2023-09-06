2% Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Soap Bar Launched on Amazon by 111MedCo
Continuing on a strong foundation of dermatology experience, 111MedCo launches its second medicated soap bar to help with daily skincare.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salicylic acid is a naturally occurring beta hydroxy acid (BHA), found in willow tree bark. It gently exfoliates by softening skin cells, making them easier to remove. 2% salicylic acid is the maximum strength allowed in an OTC product for skincare.
Unlike other salicylic acid cleansers this bar does not contain any physical abrasives like plastic microbeads, ground fruit pits, etc. This bar relies on the gentle skin exfoliation properties of the salicylic acid itself. Gentler is key to daily use. The bar follows an FDA Drug Facts Label with an indication for the treatment acne. Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare professional to better understand the multiple skincare applications for salicylic acid is recommended.
Bar soaps get you clean, reduce waste, and may last longer. They are also making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.
The 111MedCo 2% Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Soap Bar is a simple and inexpensive addition to any skincare routine.
Like the 10% benzoyl peroxide acne treatment soap bar, the 2% salicylic acid exfoliating soap bar is manufactured under strict GMP compliance in an FDA Registered facility.
