111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar Chosen As One Of The Best Benzoyl Peroxide Body Washes by Bustle.com
Soon after achieving it's 5,000th review at 4.5 stars, 111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar finds another win with the team at Bustle.comWILMINGTON, DE, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The article listed many good washes to help with body acne, but the 111MedCo 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar as the only "soap bar" in the body wash category.
The article stated that benzoyl peroxide may be one of the most popular ingredients found in over-the-counter products for treating acne, but the bacteria-killing topical does come with a few drawbacks. In addition to potentially causing dryness, redness, and peeling (particularly in those with sensitive skin), benzoyl peroxide can also stain your clothes, towels, and pillowcases when used in the form of a spot treatment (or any type of cream or lotion that stays on the skin). That's why, when it comes to treating body acne, acne sufferers might prefer to start with one of the best benzoyl peroxide body washes, which tend to be gentler on skin since they’re washed off.
The article also does a very nice job explaining how to use benzoyl peroxide body wash. First, acne sufferers want to apply the benzoyl peroxide cleanser after their usual body wash, and only to the areas that tend to breakout; this will usually be the chest, back, buttocks, and thighs. And most importantly, give the benzoyl peroxide a chance to work. Lather on the benzoyl peroxide cleanser and let it sit on the skin for one to five minutes depending on the skin's needs and tolerance. Use it no more than once daily if actively treating acne breakouts, and if using it as maintenance and prevention, use it two to four times a week.
Benzoyl peroxide is a mainstay of any acne treatment regimen around the world and has been in use since 1960. It offers antibacterial effects (kills bacteria), keratolytic effects (helping to loosen outer layers of the skin and shed them), and comedolytic activity (reduces the formation of pimples).
The 111MedCo 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Soap Bar is a simple and inexpensive way to help treat acne on the face and body.
Bar soaps get you clean, reduce waste, and may last longer. They are also making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.
