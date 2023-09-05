Submit Release
Attorney General Knudsen to honor 9/11 first responders, victims in Helena

HELENA –Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Department of Justice will host a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The fallen heroes who gave their lives to uphold public safety and answered the call to service and the victims who lost their lives that day will be honored.

The ceremony will feature Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell, Director and Adjutant General for the Montana National Guard Major General J. Peter Hronek, the Montana Highway Patrol Honor Guard, and the Montana State Firefighter’s Association Honor Guard.

The event is open to the public and will be held on Monday, September 11 at 12 p.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda.

 

