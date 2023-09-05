Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. Visit Schools Hardest Hit by Hurricane Idalia

~ Lt. Governor and Education Commissioner work to ensure districts are ready to reopen ~





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez was joined by Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. to visit impacted schools in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and Commissioner Diaz have visited schools in Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Levy, and Suwannee counties to support their recovery efforts.

“Our superintendents, principals, teachers, and students are the best in the nation and we want them to know that our administration stands alongside them as we rebuild and recover,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “We understand the importance of getting our children back in the classroom and we are proud that six days after Hurricane Idalia made landfall, Florida has reopened 62 out of 67 county school districts. We are also grateful to all the schools that opened their doors during a time of need and became shelters for families during the storm.”

“It is inspiring to see the perseverance and resilience shown by school district staff as well as community members to get schools reopened and return to a sense of normalcy,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Without their hard work and dedication, we would not have had school districts open for students so quickly after the storm passed.”

Since Hurricane Idalia made landfall, Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and Commissioner Diaz visited the following schools:

Cedar Key School in Levy County

in Levy County Hamilton County High School in Hamilton County

in Hamilton County James M. Anderson Elementary School in Dixie County

in Dixie County Trenton Elementary School in Gilchrist County

in Gilchrist County Bell High School in Gilchrist County

in Gilchrist County Suwannee Pineview Elementary School in Suwannee County

During the visits, Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and Commissioner Diaz:

Surveyed damage at schools and determined needs.

Assisted in identifying and providing the necessary resources districts needed to get back up and running.

Supported teachers and families as they worked to build back from the storm.

Toured classes and visited with teachers and students who are back in school.

Because of these efforts, all 67 school districts are expected to be open by the end of the week.

###