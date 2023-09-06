Kickbox Provides Container-Based Solution for East Texas School Hit by Tornado
Custom Built Shipping Containers Provide Emergency Space for East Texas School Hit by June TornadoCOMO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kickbox Leasing, a commercial shipping container firm, based out of North Texas, announced that the company finished the delivery phase of six custom fabricated containers for Como-Pickton CISD.
The container complex was open to student athletes and staff at the beginning of the academic school year as the new structures have replaced locker rooms, coach’s offices, restrooms, and a trainer facility destroyed by high winds. In June, the K-12 campus was damaged by a Tornado, pressing the administration to find alternative solutions.
By taking advantage of Kickbox Leasing’s available emergency inventory, the district was able to save time and money to quickly obtain space built from steel shipping containers. The shipping containers arrived with commercially finished interiors, wall-mounted HVAC units, and LED lighting. Kickbox Leasing’s scope included four fully furnished locker rooms; a restroom/training structure with multiple commodes, urinals, lavatories, and custom power connections for the specialized training equipment; and finally, a coaches suite arranged with a conference room and private office space.
The school plans to fully rebuild in the coming months with the help of a resilient community.
Kickbox has specialized in container leasing and container structure fabrication since 2018, with a heavily experienced team who has been in the field since 2003. By combining readily available shipping containers with the application of commercial interior and exterior finishes, Kickbox can fill relocatable storage and functional space needs for education, commercial, retail, and government applications quickly. The firm, a certified WBE, SBE, and WOSB holds multiple cooperative contracts.
Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District is a public school district found in COMO, TX. It has 725 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. “Our rural, agricultural community provides a safe and stimulating environment for children to learn and grow.”
