The World Taste & Smell Association Presents: When the Flavor Fades: Culinary Professionals on Smell and Taste Loss
Online presentation on October 19MILLBROOK, NEW YORK, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Losing one’s sense of smell and consequent ability to detect flavor is a devastating experience. For culinary professionals, smell and taste loss is doubly tragic. On October 19 at 11:00 AM (EST), The World Taste & Smell Association will present “When the Flavor Fades: Culinary Professionals on Smell and Taste Loss,” an important and frank look at how Covid-related smell loss impacted several stars of the culinary world.
Even temporary smell loss or alterations can have a profound impact on the lives and livelihoods people working in the food and beverage fields, and the fear of permanence can be crippling. This sensory loss, that has afflicted millions due to Covid, not only impacts sensory pleasure, it can trigger depression, disordered eating, and feelings of isolation. The inability to smell smoke or gas can be especially dangerous in the kitchen.
While many have been afflicted, few have been courageous enough to overcome potential stigma and speak out about their loss. In an online presentation moderated by Rachel Herz, Ph.D., neuroscientist, author and world-leading expert on the science of smell, you’ll hear first-hand about the impact of Covid and smell loss on the culinary world, from these esteemed panelists:
● Jameeale Arzeno, Chef/Founder, CHICpeas, Bronx, New York
● Hannah Cupples, Executive Chef, For Chef’s Sake, Colorado Springs, Colorado
● Dan Davis, Wine Director, Commander’s Palace, New Orleans, Louisiana
● Hannalee Pervan, Head Chef/Co-Owner, One House Bakery, Benicia, California
From their first inklings of the loss, to the lessons learned about resilience, flavor, healing, and the power of speaking out, this promises to be a rare opportunity for insight into one of the most challenging experiences in the culinary world.
This special online presentation is open to everyone interested in the experience of smell loss and the particular challenges of the culinary world.
It will be held on Zoom on:
Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 AM (EST)
Tickets are $25 and available here.
About the World Taste & Smell Association:
The World Taste & Smell Association, a non-profit 501c3 association was founded during the pandemic to amplify the significance of our senses of taste and smell and support innovators, creators, scientists, and individuals navigating taste and smell impairments. Anchored by World Taste & Smell Day (annually on September 14), the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge, and a tapestry of events and educational initiatives, the volunteer-fueled organization strives to elevate, champion, and foster innovation within the realm of taste and smell, uniting communities worldwide.
Official Website: https://tasteandsmell.world
Twitter: @taste_smell_day
Instagram: @WorldTasteSmellDay
#TasteandSmellDay #DeliciousForAll
Stephanie Feuer
World Taste and Smell Association
+1 917-658-0112
email us here