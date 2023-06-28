World Taste & Smell Association to Hold Online Presentation on Future Trends in Taste And Scent
Online Presentation July 24 at 10 AMMILLBROOK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Taste & Smell Association presents the “Future Trends in Taste and Scent” panel on July 24 from 10:00 AM (EST), hosted by beauty journalist and advisory member Carla Seipp, featuring a trio of esteemed experts from the worlds of scent and food futurology, as well as ingredient innovation.
The roundtable discussion will explore the deeper social, technological, and cultural developments influencing our relationships with scent and taste. Shining a light on these realms will be:
Dr. Morgaine Gaye, food futurologist and founder of Living Source
Olivia Jezler, scent futurologist and founder of Future of Smell
Steven Pearce, CEO of Omega Ingredients
Subject matter will be tailored towards sensory novices and industry experts alike. We will explore how each expert honed in on their specialty craft, the driving forces determining how we engage with smell and flavors, and what innovations on the ingredient and technology side are determining the consumer products of tomorrow.
The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the future of scent and taste. It will be held on Zoom on July 24 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM (EST). Tickets are $25 and available here.
About Carla Seipp
Seipp is the editor of BeautyMatter and co-editor of “The Essence: Discovering the World of Scent Perfume and Fragrance”. Her writing has been featured in publications such as Dazed, Basenotes, Vestoj, and Twin. She is also a former writer at trend forecasting consultancy, The Future Laboratory.
About Dr. Morgaine Gaye
Dr. Gaye is a food futurologist exploring food and eating from a social, cultural, economic, trend, branding and geo-political perspective. She also the Director of Bellwether Food Trends, a London-based team producing a full bi-annual compendium of food trends. She provides consulting to food companies, as well as produces written content for online forecasting sites, PR companies, and ad agencies.
About Olivia Jezler
Jezler is a scent futurologist and the founder of the olfaction and experience-led consultancy Future of Smell. Her career spans fragrance, scent technology research, and branding globally. Her latest project is the text-to-scent recommendation engine, ScentGenie AI.
About Steven Pearce
Pearce is a creative developer of ingredients specializing in flavor and fragrance creation. He is the owner and CEO of Omega Ingredients, renowned globally for delivering innovative, cutting-edge biochemistry through the use of all-natural materials for flavor development projects He is also Chief Innovation Officer at Maverick Innovations which focuses on flavors and ingredients for the US market.
About The World Taste & Smell Association
The World Taste & Smell Association, a global, non-profit 501c3 association, was founded during the pandemic to elevate awareness of the importance of our senses of taste and smell and to support innovators, creators, scientists, and people experiencing taste and/or smell dysfunctions. Through our anchor event, World Taste and Smell Day (celebrated annually on September 14) and other initiatives, our goal is to gather and unite a community of people to celebrate the two senses under a unified umbrella. Find out more at https://www.tasteandsmell.world
Stephanie Feuer
World Taste and Smell Association
+1 917-658-0112
email us here