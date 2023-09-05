Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Dixie County

TALLAHASSEE – The State of Florida and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Dixie County today, Sept. 5, to provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Idalia. The center will remain open until further notice.

Location:

Dixie County

Dixie County Public Library

16328 SE US-19

Cross City, FL 32628

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. More centers will open in the coming days.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Oct. 30, 2023.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.