Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Speaker of National Council of Slovakia

AZERBAIJAN, September 5 - 05 September 2023, 18:31

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollár.

During the conversation, they hailed the development of bilateral ties, and lauded the energy cooperation. In this regard, they described Slovakia`s participation in the “Solidarity Ring” STRING project as a very important event in the development of bilateral relations.

The Slovak delegation`s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan`s liberated territories was praised, adding that this will create a good opportunity for a close acquaintance with the large-scale reconstruction and restoration works carried out in those territories. The importance of the “Smart village” project to be implemented by Slovakia in the village of Bash Garvand of the Aghdam district was stressed.

Slovakia`s contribution to the development of the Azerbaijan-European Union relations was hailed at the meeting.

Touching upon the interparliamentary cooperation, the sides expressed confidence that Boris Kollár`s visit to Azerbaijan with a large delegation would contribute to the expansion of cooperation in this area.

