Mount Dora Frida Fest celebrates diversity in art and culture

Mount Dora Frida Festival Flyer

Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist known for her uniqueness and resiliency will represent Hispanic culture and eclectic art styles at this colorful event.

It is not worthwhile to leave this world without having had a little fun in life.” — Frida Kahlo

MOUNT DORA, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Mount Dora Viva La Frida Festival is set to hit downtown Mount Dora, Florida on September 30, 2023 from 11am to 8pm in Donnelly Park. Produced by Mount Dora Center for the Arts and sponsored by Las Palmas Cuban Restaurant and Key Foods, this Frida Fest will celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and showcase diversity in art, food, and music. Donnelly Park is located at 530 N Donnelly St, Mt Dora, FL 32757.

MDCA’s Executive Director Janet Gamache says “The Mount Dora Viva La Frida Festival will celebrate the rich and diverse cultures of our Hispanic and Latino friends and neighbors. We want people to come and recognize the contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Central and South America, Spain, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Each area brings its own unique flavor in art, music, and food. We invite everyone to come and enjoy a taste.”

A diverse line up of musical performances from Latin Jazz to Rock to Cuban Afro Funk will take the stage all day long.

Gamache says, “The event will also highlight some great partnerships in the art community. We are proud to host Orlando Opera who will perform from their upcoming production of ‘Frida.’ We also have No Borders Art Competition who will run a fast-paced drawing contest on stage and local artist PJ Svejda of Studio Art Farm will paint a mural on site for guests to watch and enjoy.”

Visitors can expect fresh made food like empanadas, ceviche, arepas, and paella. Mojitos and Spanish beer will be available along with other specialty cocktails on site and more than 50 artists and merchandise vendors will be set up to show and sell their goods.

Hispanic community outreach organizations will also be available to assist the public with Spanish speaking reps.

Guests are encouraged to attend dressed up to enter the Frida look-alike contest. Across the street from the festival, the MDCA gallery will exhibit winners of their recent Frida art competition. The original art will be available for view and purchase. The MDCA gallery is located at 138 E.5th Ave Mount Dora, FL.

This event is funded in part by a National Endowment Challenge America grant and Lake County. Proceeds benefit art programs provided by Mount Dora Center for the Arts, a not for profit 501(c) 3 organization.

Tickets are $10 advance/ $15 at the gate. A $100 VIP Art Supporters ticket experience includes a private area with catered food from local restaurants, dedicated cash bar and restroom, plus swag and a Premium Tequila Tasting sponsored by Fiesta Grande restaurant.

Get tickets and more info at www.MountDoraArt.org

Mount Dora Viva La Frida Festival promo