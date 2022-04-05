Local Art Center Paints Bright New Future With Change

A new Board president, building and Executive Director are part of Mount Dora Center for the Arts favorable new growth plan

MOUNT DORA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Dora Center for the Arts (MDCA) announced today that positive changes are underway at the center. The not-for-profit released new information regarding a new Board president, the sale of their building and their search for a permanent Executive Director.

Established community leader Cathy Hoechst was voted in unanimously as MDCA's new Board president in March. Hoechst is the former mayor of Mount Dora and her extensive and ongoing work with multiple organizations will add a level of experience to successfully lead the center.

Hoechst says, “We are excited to announce that the sale of our building has closed. We have outgrown our current location and look forward to expanding into a newly built, state of the art facility in the next year.”

The iconic art establishment isn’t going far. Hoechst says, “We aren’t leaving Mount Dora. The new building will be built directly behind our current location at 138 E.5th Ave in the heart of downtown Mount Dora on Royellou Lane. “

MDCA’s new facility will feature 4000sf, two floors, flexible classroom space and a rooftop event area. Construction is set to begin this summer.

Other notable news at MDCA is the announcement that Janet Gamache, the acting Interim Executive Director since October 2021 has accepted the board’s offer to serve as the center’s permanent Executive Director.

Gamache, who is well known in the community for her roles in marketing at Visit Mount Dora, a not-for-profit organization that works to attract visitors to town, as well as being a local business owner, led two annual fundraising events at MDCA during her interim role that resulted in record breaking profit for each event.

MDCA's largest fundraiser, the Mount Dora Arts Festival is held in February each year. As many as 300 juried artists from around the country show up to exhibit, sell and compete for cash awards on the streets of downtown Mount Dora, FL. It attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year and takes dozens of volunteers to manage. Gamache, already a nationally ranked festival coordinator said it ran smoothly and without a hitch.

“Coordinating people and projects is second nature to me. Having the opportunity to work doing what I love to do, support the arts, and in the community that I call home is a dream.” Gamache adds, “Art education and giving everyone and anyone the chance to experience artistic creativity is the mission of MDCA. Through successful fundraising, we will continue to offer thoughtful exhibits in our gallery and showcase world class artwork at our annual Arts Festival free of charge." MDCA also awards scholarships to children of financially restricted households to experience creativity through art classes and Art Camp every year.

Registration for Summer Art Camp is now open for enrollment. To register or to sponsor a child for the 2022 season, go to www.MountDoraArt.org.

Mount Dora Center for the Arts is an IRS Approved 501(C3) not-for-profit whose mission is to inspire curiosity, support creativity, and enrich lives through art, exhibits, and education.

For more information, please contact Board President Cathy Hoescht at (352) 383-0880.