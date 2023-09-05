Tennessee National Guard’s 1130th Finance Detachment Deploys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Roughly 25 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1130th Finance Management Support Detachment departed Tennessee on Tuesday, September 5, on the first leg of a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

The 1130th, stationed in Nashville, is a finance unit comprised of National Guardsmen trained to process Soldier’s pay, provide debt management, manage all accounts for U.S. and coalition forces in theater, implement funding agreements with contractors and commercial vendors, disperse money, and safeguard the Army’s financial assets.

“We have an incredibly professional and well-trained team,” said Capt. Jeffry Rennert, commander of the 1130th Finance Detachment. “We have been working hard to prepare for this mission over the past year, and I could not be any prouder of what my Raptors (unit’s mascot) have accomplished to get ready.”

The unit is initially deploying to Kuwait and then sending teams to neighboring nations to support other forward deployed military units.

“Once we are in Kuwait, we will be sending two teams of finance experts to nearby countries,” said Rennert. “It will be a very active and dynamic mission, requiring our Soldiers to be flexible. With the best leaders and financial experts in Tennessee, we stand ready and able to showcase the Volunteer state.”

On the early morning of September 5, the Soldiers of the 1130th flew from Nashville International Airport to Fort Cavazos, (formerly Fort Hood) near Killeen, Texas, where they will complete a few weeks of final pre-deployment training before traveling to Kuwait.

“While it is hard to say goodbye to our families and friends, we are all looking forward to doing the job we trained for,” said Rennert. “And returning home after a successful mission.”