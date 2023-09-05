Long delay in SVPA commitment trial didn’t violate due process rights

In Camacho v. Superior Court, the Supreme Court yesterday held that defendants have a federal constitutional due process right to a timely trial regarding a proposed involuntary commitment under the Sexually Violent Predator Act.
