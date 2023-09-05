Aug 13, 2023

by: Joshua Wilson, Mississippi Business Journal

The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently distributed approximately $11.6 million in grants for multimodal transportation projects throughout the state.

The awards, announced on July 13, come from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund.

The fund was established by legislators in 2002. It is controlled by the state’s three transportation commissioners, who may use its funds to improve airports, public ports, railroads and transit systems.

Ports can receive up to 38% of the funding, with airports receiving up to 34%; transit systems, up to 16%; and railroads, up to 12%.

Grantees must apply for the funds. Applications are received and reviewed by a committee specific to each mode of transportation. These committees then make funding recommendations to the commission.

Each commissioner represents a broad geographic district. The state’s transportation districts are called the northern, central and southern districts.

The approximately $11.6 million in funds were split between the three districts, with the northern district receiving approximately $5.3 million; the central district, approximately $2.9 million; and the southern district, approximately $3.4 million.

“Transportation extends far beyond roadways and bridges; it encompasses a vast network of railroads, airports, public transit, and ports and waterways,” said Tom King, commission chair. “The Mississippi Department of Transportation is proud to support and help grow our state’s intermodal transportation network as each mode ultimately helps move goods and services, driving economic growth and development.”

NORTHERN DISTRICT PROJECTS

Ports

— Yellow Creek State Port Authority, $382,660: Equipment and material storage building improvements.

— Lowndes County Port Authority, $692,714: Install monopiles at the port.

— City of Aberdeen and Port of Aberdeen, $538,860: Construct a secondary rail spur at the port.

— Itawamba County Port Commission, $311,355: Purchase bulk handling equipment for the port.

Airports

— City of Houston, $72,527: Reconstruct the runway at the Houston Municipal Airport.

— George Bryan Field, $192,185: Design the expansion of the main ramp at George M. Bryan Field.

— Corinth and Alcorn County, $134,420: Replace the hangar door on hangar B7 at Roscoe Turner Field.

— City of Louisville, $137,040: Renovate hangar C and rehab the west ramp at the Louisville-Winston County Airport.

— Booneville-Baldwyn Airport, $98,988: Support federal project to overlay the runway, taxiway and apron.

— Monroe County Board of Supervisors, $265,270: Rehabilitate a hangar at the Monroe County Airport.

— Golden Triangle Regional Airport, $432,000: Expand the terminal building at the airport.

— City of Olive Branch, $499,082: Rehabilitate the south apron at the Olive Branch Airport.

— City of Columbus, $600,000: Construct a hangar at the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport.

Transit systems

— Aaron Henry Community Health Services, $70,000: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

— Oxford University Transit, $10,000: Support vehicle match for transit system.

— Northeast Mississippi Community Services, $97,776: Support project for vehicle insurance.

— Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $41,000: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

Railroads

— Itawamba County Rail Authority, $396,000: Rehabilitate 1,000 feet for track along the Itawamba Mississippian Railroad.

— Yellow Creek Inland State Port, $391,856: Replace crossties along the Yellow Creek Port north access rail line.

CENTRAL DISTRICT PROJECTS

Ports

— Rosedale-Bolivar County Port Commission, $796,050: Make improvements to Dock 2 at the port.

— Greenville Port Commission, $495,000: Construct a truck staging lane at the port.

Airports

— City of Cleveland and Cleveland Municipal Airport, $300,000: Construct a hangar at the airport.

— Meridian Regional Airport Authority, $444,250: Construct a new maintenance and operations facility at the airport.

Transit systems

— Bolivar County Council on Aging Inc., $123,709: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

— City of Jackson and JATRAN, $480,000: Provide operating assistance for transit system.

— Claiborne County Human Resource Agency Inc., $40,000: Support project for vehicle insurance.

— Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $36,000: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

— Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $20,000: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

— Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $27,500: Support project for vehicle match.

— Mississippi County Citizens Services Agency, $27,500: Support project for vehicle match.

— Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Transit, $27,500: Support project for vehicle match.

— NRoute Transit Commission, $20,000: Support project for vehicle insurance.

— South Central Community Action Agency, $36,000: Support project for vehicle insurance.

— Philadelphia Transit, $74,000: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

Railroad

— Rosedale-Bolivar County Port Commission, $108,000: Feasibility study on the viability of restoring rail service to the Port of Rosedale.

SOUTHERN DISTRICT PROJECTS

Ports

— Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission, $796,050: Support project to overlay South Road at the port.

— Port of Gulfport, $556,170: Install a warehouse fire protection system at the port.

Airports

— Gulfport-Biloxi Airport, $432,000: Construct a T-hangar facility at the airport.

— Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority, $275,851: Construct an aircraft parking ramp at the airport.

Transit systems

— Coast Transit Authority, $480,000: Provide operating assistance for its transit system.

— Community Development Incorporated, $72,000: Support project for vehicle insurance.

— D.J. Transit Inc., $43,000: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

— Five County Child Development Program Inc., $20,000: Support project for vehicle insurance.

— Mount Zion Economic Community Center Inc., $52,715: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

— Natchez Transit System, $43,000: Support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

Railroads

— Rail Authority of East Mississippi, $396,000: Design and real estate acquisition of a new rail car storage area for the East Mississippi Intermodal Railroad.

— Harrison County Development, $294,676: Relocate track and a switch along the Seaway Lead.

