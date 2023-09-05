Job Announcement: Attorney I Public Defender

Salary is dependant upon experience; position may be entitled to a temporary increase up to $700/mth.

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Our agency is committed to a vertical representation structure. You will be handling cases from initial appearance through trial, allowing you to gain experience in all stages of the judicial process. The Williston Public Defender Office is made up of a Supervising Attorney, one staff attorney, and two administrative assistants. This team will offer the support you need while building a meaningful career as a public defender

Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents offers rewarding work and career development opportunities including:

Responsibilities include: