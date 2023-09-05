Index Analytics Secures Business Intelligence & Innovative Technology (BIT) Contract Win

Greater Capabilities. Deeper Curiosity. Improving Data-driven Decision-making in the Federal Health Domain

Exploring and implementing analytic solutions using innovative COTS, Cloud-native tools, and open-source tools

WINDSOR MILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking a big step towards improving data-driven decision-making in the federal health domain, Index Analytics (Index), a leading provider of data modernization, data governance, and data engineering solutions, has secured a $35 million contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide analytics infrastructure and development services for CMS' enterprise business intelligence tools.

This contract will provide the enterprise analytics platform services needed for enterprise-wide COTS, cloud-native, and open-source tools in the AWS Cloud environment, emphasizing cost savings and operational efficiencies. Index also provides data acquisition, data engineering, data visualization, and data delivery services for various CMS data information products using billions of Medicare and Medicaid claims. Index's support includes providing the necessary data-centric training and coaching support to further enhance the data literacy and upskilling of the CMS user community.

Index will enable better data and analytics governance by defining BI standards, guidelines, and best practices for self-service capabilities. Index will collaborate with stakeholders of CMS data environments for the development of data analytics products and strategize a modernization roadmap to adopt innovative and emerging analytics products.

"Index is honored and humbled to be CMS’ partner in this transformational journey encouraging the adoption of innovative analytics tools," stated Raghu Akkapeddi, CEO of Index. "We are excited by the opportunity to provide a secure and scalable enterprise analytic platform that addresses the needs of thousands of authorized CMS users while also providing the necessary development and training support that will supercharge the overall CMS enterprise BI capabilities."

About Index Analytics:

Index Analytics is an award-winning 8(a) certified small business that specializes in providing enterprise solutions to federal government agencies. Since 2012, the company has been delivering high-quality data and application modernization and Salesforce CRM solutions that improve ROI. With expertise in data management and analytics, cloud-based solutions, Agile development, and operational support for highly visible programs across a diverse portfolio, Index brings together business and IT professionals to drive results and boost engagement for federal clients. Visit us at index-analytics.com.

