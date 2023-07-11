Index Analytics Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status, Solidifying Leadership in Cloud Computing Solutions

Index Analytics: Elevating Cloud Computing Solutions and Empowering Digital Transformation for Federal Agencies

WINDSOR MILL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Index Analytics (Index), a leading provider of innovative data analytics and cloud computing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With over 20 successful AWS projects, certified AWS experts, and reusable AWS cloud-specific best practices and guiding principles, this prestigious achievement recognizes Index's commitment to being a trusted advisor and provider of cloud-based solutions. It further highlights their success in supporting federal agencies to leverage AWS to overcome their most complex challenges.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Index joins an elite group of technology companies demonstrating a deep understanding of AWS services, exhibiting technical proficiency, and delivering successful solutions to customers. This new partnership designation demonstrates Index's dedication to leveraging the power of the cloud to drive digital transformation for its clients.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner," said Raman Bhasker, Technical Director at Index Analytics. "This achievement is a testament to our talented team's hard work and expertise. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, we are committed to providing top-notch cloud solutions that empower our clients to speed up their digital transformation and successfully meet their business goals."

Listen to Index's podcast at https://insights.govforum.io/2023/06/system-modernization where they discuss the various cloud migration approaches and how customers can ensure the best return on their application modernization initiatives.

To learn more about Index Analytics and its range of cloud computing solutions, please visit index-analytics.com.

About Index Analytics:

Index Analytics is an award-winning 8(a) certified small business that specializes in providing enterprise solutions to federal government agencies. Since 2012, the company has delivered high-quality data, application modernization, and Salesforce CRM solutions that improve ROI. With expertise in data management and analytics, cloud-based solutions, Agile development, and operational support for highly visible programs across a diverse portfolio, Index brings together business and IT professionals to drive results and boost engagement for federal clients.

