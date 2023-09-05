Exploratory Podcast 'Deeper Than Code' Seeks to Demystify Technology's Broader Impacts on Society and Daily Lives
EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Deeper Than Code’ Podcast, founded by Arthur Bernier Jr, also known as Big Poppa Code, is set to revolutionize the way we engage with technology’s impact on our everyday existence. In a bold departure from traditional tech podcasts, ‘Deeper Than Code’ will provide audiences with an understanding of not just the 'how' but the 'why' behind the technology that shapes our world. This innovative podcast explores the broader implications of technology on society, the economy, and individual lives, making the intricate world of technology accessible and relatable for listeners.
Arthur Bernier Jr., the host and driving force behind "Deeper Than Code," boasts an impressive background in the tech industry, co-founding venture-backed startups like 7th Ave, working with stealth start-ups, and even with a stint at tech giants such as Blavity Inc, General Assembly, and Astranis Space Technologies. Arthur's unique perspective, gained from these experiences and from educating over 500 career changers on becoming professional software engineers, forms the foundation of ‘Deeper Than Code,’ making complex topics intriguing and digestible for technology enthusiasts and novices alike.
"Over the course of more than a decade in the tech industry, I've been at the forefront of venture-backed startups, engaged with the intricacies of cutting-edge technologies, and educated hundreds on their transition into the world of software engineering. With 'Deeper Than Code,' I aim to leverage this wealth of experience, shedding light on the profound impacts of technology in our society," says Arthur Bernier Jr., Founder and Host of Deeper Than Code Podcast.
Featuring expert guests and thought-provoking discussions on topics such as Blockchain's potential to decentralize power, AI's ethical quandaries, and the tangible roadmap of futurism, "Deeper Than Code" bridges the gap between highly technical podcasts and general news shows. The podcast is perfect for those at the intersection of curiosity about technology and its broader societal implications, seeking deep dives that don't require a tech degree to comprehend.
In essence, "Deeper Than Code" aims to illuminate, educate, and empower its audience by making the vast world of technology accessible and relatable. Driven by the vision and expertise of Arthur Bernier Jr, this revolutionary podcast is poised to change the game in tech-centric storytelling and foster a deeper appreciation of technology's role in our daily lives.
For more information, visit https://bigpoppacode.io and follow Arthur via https://instagram.com/bigpoppacode , and https://youtube.com/@bigpoppacode
Arthur Bernier Jr
Arthur Bernier Jr., the host and driving force behind "Deeper Than Code," boasts an impressive background in the tech industry, co-founding venture-backed startups like 7th Ave, working with stealth start-ups, and even with a stint at tech giants such as Blavity Inc, General Assembly, and Astranis Space Technologies. Arthur's unique perspective, gained from these experiences and from educating over 500 career changers on becoming professional software engineers, forms the foundation of ‘Deeper Than Code,’ making complex topics intriguing and digestible for technology enthusiasts and novices alike.
"Over the course of more than a decade in the tech industry, I've been at the forefront of venture-backed startups, engaged with the intricacies of cutting-edge technologies, and educated hundreds on their transition into the world of software engineering. With 'Deeper Than Code,' I aim to leverage this wealth of experience, shedding light on the profound impacts of technology in our society," says Arthur Bernier Jr., Founder and Host of Deeper Than Code Podcast.
Featuring expert guests and thought-provoking discussions on topics such as Blockchain's potential to decentralize power, AI's ethical quandaries, and the tangible roadmap of futurism, "Deeper Than Code" bridges the gap between highly technical podcasts and general news shows. The podcast is perfect for those at the intersection of curiosity about technology and its broader societal implications, seeking deep dives that don't require a tech degree to comprehend.
In essence, "Deeper Than Code" aims to illuminate, educate, and empower its audience by making the vast world of technology accessible and relatable. Driven by the vision and expertise of Arthur Bernier Jr, this revolutionary podcast is poised to change the game in tech-centric storytelling and foster a deeper appreciation of technology's role in our daily lives.
For more information, visit https://bigpoppacode.io and follow Arthur via https://instagram.com/bigpoppacode , and https://youtube.com/@bigpoppacode
Arthur Bernier Jr
Big Poppa Code / Deeper Than Code Podcast
email us here