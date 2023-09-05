IXP Donates Innovative Kits to the Lawrence Police Dept. Enhancing First Responders' Abilities for Autistic Children
PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IXP Corporation, a leading public safety company, is proud to announce its donation of a specialized kit designed to support first responders in assisting autistic children during distressing situations. The donation, made on behalf of IXP, aims to provide vital tools and resources to the Township of Lawrence police department, empowering local emergency services to better respond to the needs of the autistic community.
Autistic Individuals can experience heightened stress and communication challenges during emergency situations, which can further escalate, distress, and impede effective response from first responders. Recognizing this pressing issue, IXP sought out a unique solution to help bridge this gap for its local emergency services partners.
Inspired by Carter Severs, an eight-year-old autistic Michigan boy, and his father, Detective Justin Severs of the Saginaw Township Police Department, an idea was forged to build a tool that could help provide some ‘on the scene’ comfort to autistic children on the spectrum overwhelmed by a traumatic emergency event. They connected with a family friend and clinical neuropsychologist, Dr. Ellen Preen, who also had a daughter with ASD and extensive experience working with individuals impacted by ASD, trauma, anxiety, depression, and learning challenges. Collectively, they put their heads together to devise a solution to compile a set of tools that would eventually become the genesis of their sensory bag solution.
These donated kits, aptly named "Carter Kits™," include a comprehensive set of sensory tools and resources specifically tailored to meet the requirements of autistic children in high-stress situations. Each kit comprises visual communication aids, sensory calming items, and informational resources to help first responders establish effective communication and ensure the well-being of autistic individuals. Each kit includes a weighted blanket, noise-canceling headphones, a set of fidget toys, sunglasses, and a non-verbal cue card. Initially designed for First Responders, Carter Kits™ has expanded its mission scope to many other professions, including mental health, schools, churches, emergency departments, etc.
"We are thrilled to donate the Autism Response Kit to the Township of Lawrence Police Department," said Larry Consalvos, President and COO of IXP Corporation. "This innovative solution is the result of our commitment to social responsibility and our desire to positively impact the community we serve. We recognize the unique challenges faced by autistic individuals during emergencies, and we firmly believe that this kit will enhance the ability of our local first responders to provide the care and support needed in such situations."
The Autism Response Kit is a testament to IXP's dedication to inclusivity and its mission to create positive change. By providing essential resources to first responders, IXP aims to foster a safer and more understanding environment for individuals with autism within the Township of Lawrence community. The Township’s Police Chief, Christopher Longo expressed gratitude for the generous donation from IXP Corporation, saying, "We are immensely thankful for IXP’s commitment to our community. The autism response kits will undoubtedly enhance our emergency services' capacity to address the unique needs of autistic children during distressing situations. This invaluable contribution reflects IXP's deep understanding and compassion for those living with autism, and we are proud to collaborate with them in our efforts to create a more inclusive and caring city."
IXP Corporation has always strived to go beyond its core business objectives, actively engaging in community initiatives that can drive positive change. This donation represents another step forward in their ongoing commitment to social responsibility, mental health awareness, and community empowerment.
IXP has been the Township’s emergency 9-1-1 services provider since 2013. Expanding on its long-term commitment to building safe communities, IXP has recognized the need for new service options to support the growing mental health crisis. By collaborating with Catholic Charities, their behavioral health call center offers ‘crisis navigation’ services to connect residents in Mercer and Burlington counties with the ‘quickest path to care’ for Community-Based Behavioral Health needs, such as anxiety, depression, acute psychiatric symptoms, and co-occurring conditions.
For more information about IXP Corporation and its other initiatives, please visit www.ixpcorp.com or contact Larry Consalvos at lconsalvos@ixpcorp.com or via phone at 609-759-5100.
About IXP Corporation:
IXP Corporation is a private, public safety services company. IXP has been at the forefront of public safety since 1999, providing ‘bold solutions for a better tomorrow.’ Committed to innovation, social responsibility, and making a positive impact, IXP always seeks opportunities to improve the communities in which it operates to make them safer. Together, we can make a world of difference.
