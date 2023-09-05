Learn to Hunt program opens registration for rabbit workshop

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook rabbits to youth and adults who have little to no small game hunting experience.

The program is scheduled for Oct. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting rabbits including proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them from knowledgeable instructors.

A shooting session will provide lessons on shooting techniques and range time for those looking to improve their skills.

There is a $20 fee for the program. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. For more information and to begin registration, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa. com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id= 2761

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the Mid Iowa Beaglers. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.