Iowa DNR to host open house on Clear Lake State Park improvement plans

CLEAR LAKE -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting an open house to discuss renovation and improvement plans for Clear Lake State Park, at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at Clear Lake State Park Lodge. The public is invited to attend.
The DNR will share preliminary plans for renovations, including repairs to the lodge, upgrades to campground infrastructure and improving accessibility.
The address for the lodge is 5999 S Shore Ct, Clear Lake.
