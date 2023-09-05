Add Connectivity To Compact IoT Devices With Internal FPC And PCB Antennas
Amphenol RF introduces internal antennas to its growing portfolio of RF antenna solutions designed to be compatible with existing interconnect options.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce internal FPC and PCB antennas into our robust portfolio of RF solutions. These antennas can be used inside connected devices and feature either a flexible pad or rigid printed circuit board which can be mounted inside the device. Flexible and PCB patch antennas are commonly terminated to wireless modules featuring the AMC or other industry-standard ultraminiature connectors. These types of internal antennas are often used in wireless applications such as Wi-Fi enabled IoT technology and portable entertainment devices.
FPC and PCB antennas are available in dual-band, multi-band and wide-band configurations with Wi-Fi 6E supported options with reliable frequency range up to 7.2 GHz. These 50 ohm antennas have a dipole design which has a relatively low profile and can be mounted in various locations and support standard cellular protocols which makes them well-suited for IoT, Wi-Fi and LTE technology. These antennas use center-fed micro-coax cables that terminate to an ultraminiature AMC connector. The extremely thin antenna features an adhesive mounting tape on one side for secure placement inside the device.
These FPC and PCB patch antennas join our existing external antennas to provide a full Amphenol solution from board or device through the antenna. These antennas are compatible with a wide variety of standard RF interfaces. They are well suited for applications that require a wireless signal such as smart lawn mowers, drones, navigation systems, payment terminals and headphones.
Learn more: Internal FPC and PCB RF Antennas Datasheet
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
