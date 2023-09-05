FlashIntel Announces the Launch of FlashInfo App: Revolutionizing Offline Event and Lead Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel, a leader in revenue acceleration technology, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative mobile application, FlashInfo App. Designed to streamline offline lead management, this app is set to redefine how businesses capture and manage leads during events.

With the event season on the horizon, FlashIntel.ai recognized the need for a seamless solution to manage offline leads. The FlashInfo App, powered by advanced OCR & AI technology, offers a comprehensive solution for businesses to effortlessly scan business cards and LinkedIn QR codes.

Key Features of the FlashInfo App include:

- Instant Extraction: Capture details from business cards and LinkedIn QR codes in real-time.
- Refine & Enrich: Enhance contact information post-scanning for accuracy.
- Organized Management: Add scanned and enriched contacts to lists, sequences, or dialer sessions with ease.
- CRM Integration: Sync seamlessly with your CRM and initiate targeted campaigns using FlashInfo.

"The FlashInfo App is a testament to our commitment to providing tech-forward solutions for businesses. In today's fast-paced world, we believe in equipping our users with tools that offer efficiency and accuracy," said Nandan Priyadarshi, Project Manager of FlashInfo App.

The FlashInfo App is now available for download on the Google Play and Apple App Store.

FlashIntel is a pioneering Go-to-Market intelligence firm that streamlines sales and partnership processes. With tools like FlashInfo and FlashClick, it offers a unified platform that merges sales intelligence with engagement functionalities. Designed for modern businesses, FlashIntel focuses on strategic planning and seizing timely opportunities, providing resources to drive growth and success in a competitive landscape. Through its innovative solutions, FlashIntel is setting new standards in revenue acceleration and business efficiency.

FlashIntel: Revolutionizing Go-to-Market Intelligence

