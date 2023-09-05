Low flows and high temperatures delay stocking in select trout streams

Several catchable trout stockings on a few trout streams in Northeast Iowa will be delayed until the week of Sept. 11, due to low flows and high temperatures.

The select streams include Buck Creek, South Cedar, Otter Creek, West Canoe (Winneshiek County), Bear Creek (Fayette County), Brush Creek (Jackson County) and Dalton Pond (Jackson County). These streams are usually not stocked in July and August and resume in September due to stream water temperature concerns.

All other trout streams will be stocked as scheduled. Catchable trout stocking continues through the end of October. Find a list of stocked trout streams on the DNR trout fishing webpage.