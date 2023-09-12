Motionworks Closes $9.3 Million in Series A Funding
Investment will enable Motionworks to support its growing customer base and scale its Population Intelligence solutions into new markets.
We are truly gratified to have the endorsement and backing of such a respected group of investors as we strive to scale our vision for all businesses.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motionworks, a disruptive solution in the population intelligence market, is pleased to announce its Series A funding round of $9.3 million. The funding round was led by Blue Heron Capital with participation from Motley Fool Ventures and Hybrid Capital. These funds will facilitate product development, expand operations, enhance user experiences, and allow the company to accelerate the rapid growth of its Population Intelligence solutions into new markets worldwide.
Motionworks was founded in 2017 by Matthew Martimo and Ryan Kinskey to revolutionize how businesses access and analyze population movement in the physical world. This investment will empower the company's mission to make mobility data and location intelligence more attainable and actionable for technical and non-technical users alike.
Motionworks uses geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and UX experts to curate past, present, and predictive insights on how the total population moves throughout the physical world - everywhere, all the time. The company's industry expertise includes travel, retail, real estate, transportation, city planning, and multiple media channels. Motionworks data fuels the currency for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry across North America and is leveraged by more than 400 companies through Motionworks' proprietary technology suite, Citycast™.
“For years, data-driven decisions backed by population intelligence have been available only to organizations with substantial resources. We strongly believe that these powerful insights should be accessible to all businesses and agencies, regardless of their size and technical understanding,” said Ryan Kinskey, CEO. “We are truly gratified to have the endorsement and backing of such a respected group of investors as we strive to scale our vision for all businesses.”
As part of the round, Blue Heron Operating Advisors Ed Kennedy and Lenn Kurtzman will join the Motionworks Board of Directors. Ed brings over thirty years of global executive leadership and technology expertise to Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurial technology-based firms. Lenn has more than twenty years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer for early to mid-stage technology companies. “Motionworks is a unique platform disrupting the population movement analytics market with easy-to-use technology,” said Ed Kennedy. “We’re excited to be working with Ryan and the entire team at Motionworks to continue their impressive growth trajectory.”
Recently showcased as one of the most promising, innovative tech companies in the Southeast, Motionworks has been expanding its population intelligence data products and software solutions to help empower its rapidly growing customer base with accurate, up-to-date information on human mobility. Motionworks solutions are currently available in the United States and Canada with plans for expansion into new geographies.
For more information about Motionworks, please visit https://www.mworks.com/.
About Motionworks
Motionworks is the trusted population intelligence expert that empowers customers with privacy-compliant, innovative data solutions to help them make smarter and more confident decisions. Motionworks represents the merging of three principal expertise areas in the mobility space: high volume and high velocity data processing, generative modeling, and intuitive front-end user interfaces for non-technical users. Its diverse portfolio encompasses areas such as advertising, city planning, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), along with exceptional data scientists, engineers, and user experience experts, Motionworks delivers a wide range of high-value mobility insights that provide historical, real-time, and predictive intelligence about how people move around the globe.
About Blue Heron Capital
Blue Heron Capital is an early-stage growth equity firm funding big ideas in enterprise and healthcare technology. Using the powerful combination of financial capital and human capital of their OA collaborative, they build businesses that make big impacts. For more information, please visit https://www.blueheroncap.com/.
About Motley Fool Ventures
Motley Fool Ventures is a member-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage private companies and is an affiliate of The Motley Fool. For more information, please visit https://foolventures.com/.
About Hybrid Capital
Hybrid Capital helps entrepreneurs access better capital. They invest in technology and tech enabled services businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/hybrid-capital-partners/about
