Press Releases

09/05/2023

Governor Lamont and Connecticut Emergency Management Officials Kick off National Preparedness Month

At Height of Hurricane Season, Residents Advised To Be Prepared

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut emergency management officials today announced the start of National Preparedness Month. The observance, recognized annually each September, raises awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.

Connecticut is currently in the height of hurricane season, and the officials are advising residents to take the steps necessary to prepare for any emergency that could potentially impact the state. The Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from June 1 to November 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

“It’s never too early to make sure you and your family are prepared for natural disasters,” Governor Lamont said. “Hurricane season is part of our reality in New England, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure our residents stay safe, including reminding everyone about the steps they can take to protect themselves, such as making an emergency plan and emergency kit. A few small steps like these can go a long way and save you time in the event that you need to act quickly.”

“As we have recently seen with Hurricane Idalia, it only takes one storm to have a devastating impact,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James C. Rovella said. “As we are in the height of hurricane season in the state, now is the time for residents and business owners to prepare. Staying informed by listening to trusted news and weather sources, knowing where your local shelters are, and knowing your evacuation zone will help you make important decisions to keep you and your family safe should a storm or emergency impact the state.”

Governor Lamont is also encouraging residents to download the state’s CTPrepares app for their mobile devices. The app, which can be downloaded at no charge from the Apple iTunes store and the Google Play store, provides Connecticut residents with information that is useful in emergency situations and also gives preparedness tips in advance of an emergency. Additional preparedness tips can be found online at ct.gov/ctprepares.

Residents can follow the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security’s social media pages for weekly preparedness tips throughout preparedness month.