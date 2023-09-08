Submit Release
R4G Launches The Sweetest Reward Love to Shop for Good to Help Fund Girl Program

Love supporting girls and luxury shopping rewards; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Gift Card www.LovetoShopforGood.com

Love supporting girls and luxury shopping; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and enter drawing to win a NYC trip for two to Sweet Fashion Week Fall 2024 www.LovetoShopforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals to fund Girls Design Tomorrow program for talented pre-teens

Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Join The Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

In an effort to self-fund, 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with luxury shopping rewards.

According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allow us to self-fund our meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens!"

Love to Shop for Good

Successfully participate in '1 Referral 1 Reward' to earn $2500 luxury shopping gift card to favorite store anywhere in USA.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Make a referral before Summer 2024 to earn your shopping reward; and enter drawing to win The Sweetest NYC Trip for Two to 2024 Sweet Fashion Week!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens to become Leaders and Role Models. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!

Love to Support Girl Causes...Then...Love to Shop for Good is Perfect for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' to earn luxury shopping gift card; and enter drawing to win The Sweetest NYC Trip for Two to 2024 Sweet Fashion Week (Fall 2024). To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
