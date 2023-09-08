R4G Launches The Sweetest Reward Love to Shop for Good to Help Fund Girl Program
Love supporting girls and luxury shopping rewards; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Gift Card www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals to fund Girls Design Tomorrow program for talented pre-teens
In an effort to self-fund, 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with luxury shopping rewards.
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allow us to self-fund our meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens to become Leaders and Role Models. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
