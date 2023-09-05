Exponential Impact Welcomes Fall 2023 Accelerator Startups
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fall 2023 cohort of the Exponential Impact (XI) Accelerator program has officially begun. Over the next 12 weeks, seven Colorado-based technology startups will be learning through Exponential Impact’s holistic, mentor-driven program.
The XI Accelerator supports founders by providing one-on-one expert mentorship, access to business resources, access to working space, and more to help them build strategies for sustainable personal and business growth. The program is broken into two cohorts, XI Start and XI Scale, to meet startups at all stages of growth. The Fall 2023 XI Accelerator startups are Alpine Media Technology, Eduslate, Forevergreen Tech, KKrisch Energy, Risk Gauge, SnapSOP, and Swimcloud.
Alpine Media Technology (XI SCALE)
Alpine Media Technology is a software development company that builds digital communication platforms for businesses and organizations that allow them to share information in real-time. The Alpine Media Technology founders are Jeff Connors, Freddie Paeyerl, and Gerrit VandeKemp. https://www.alpinemediatech.com/
Eduslate (XI START)
EduSlate, founded by Ron Hardman, is a class and camp registration software with dynamic filtering, full-text search, and role-based access to courses and administrative functions. EduSlate addresses the lack of software that can adequately manage registrations for a business. https://kilroysworkshop.com/ords/r/eduslate/workshop/home
Forevergreen Tech (XI START)
Forevergreen Tech is a climate technology and mobile app startup founded by Ethan Thompson, tackling climate change one action at a time with its app, GreenCoins for iOS. https://www.forevergreen.tech/
KKrisch Energy (XI START)
KKrish Energy aims to solve a market challenge for businesses interested in their sustainability performance through its automated SaaS platform for sustainability performance diagnosis, certification, and green branding. https://kkrishenergy.com/
Risk Gauge (XI SCALE)
Risk Gauge is a platform founded by Dustin Bolander and Mike Riggs that automates substantial portions of the cyber insurance underwriting process for insurers, allowing them to have better data on the true risk of the insured. https://www.risk-gauge.com/
SnapSOP (XI START)
SnapSOP is a desktop and mobile SaaS app, founded by Batina Aloisi, created for manufacturers to record and share video-based Standard Operating Procedures, allowing for multiple presenters, enabling content variety, and allowing increased user adoption through simple record features. www.snapsop.com
Swimcloud (XI SCALE)
Swimcloud, founded by Greg Earhart and Ivan Manolov, helps swim organizations save time, eliminate mistakes, and engage their fans by integrating their data across different applications. This includes college recruiting, video and race analysis, and meet management. https://www.swimcloud.com/
###
About Exponential Impact
From supporting Colorado businesses that impact our local community to supporting early-stage emerging technology startups, Exponential Impact’s mission is simple: develop the best entrepreneurs humanly possible. Learn more at www.exponentialimpact.com.
Rachael Maxwell
The XI Accelerator supports founders by providing one-on-one expert mentorship, access to business resources, access to working space, and more to help them build strategies for sustainable personal and business growth. The program is broken into two cohorts, XI Start and XI Scale, to meet startups at all stages of growth. The Fall 2023 XI Accelerator startups are Alpine Media Technology, Eduslate, Forevergreen Tech, KKrisch Energy, Risk Gauge, SnapSOP, and Swimcloud.
Alpine Media Technology (XI SCALE)
Alpine Media Technology is a software development company that builds digital communication platforms for businesses and organizations that allow them to share information in real-time. The Alpine Media Technology founders are Jeff Connors, Freddie Paeyerl, and Gerrit VandeKemp. https://www.alpinemediatech.com/
Eduslate (XI START)
EduSlate, founded by Ron Hardman, is a class and camp registration software with dynamic filtering, full-text search, and role-based access to courses and administrative functions. EduSlate addresses the lack of software that can adequately manage registrations for a business. https://kilroysworkshop.com/ords/r/eduslate/workshop/home
Forevergreen Tech (XI START)
Forevergreen Tech is a climate technology and mobile app startup founded by Ethan Thompson, tackling climate change one action at a time with its app, GreenCoins for iOS. https://www.forevergreen.tech/
KKrisch Energy (XI START)
KKrish Energy aims to solve a market challenge for businesses interested in their sustainability performance through its automated SaaS platform for sustainability performance diagnosis, certification, and green branding. https://kkrishenergy.com/
Risk Gauge (XI SCALE)
Risk Gauge is a platform founded by Dustin Bolander and Mike Riggs that automates substantial portions of the cyber insurance underwriting process for insurers, allowing them to have better data on the true risk of the insured. https://www.risk-gauge.com/
SnapSOP (XI START)
SnapSOP is a desktop and mobile SaaS app, founded by Batina Aloisi, created for manufacturers to record and share video-based Standard Operating Procedures, allowing for multiple presenters, enabling content variety, and allowing increased user adoption through simple record features. www.snapsop.com
Swimcloud (XI SCALE)
Swimcloud, founded by Greg Earhart and Ivan Manolov, helps swim organizations save time, eliminate mistakes, and engage their fans by integrating their data across different applications. This includes college recruiting, video and race analysis, and meet management. https://www.swimcloud.com/
###
About Exponential Impact
From supporting Colorado businesses that impact our local community to supporting early-stage emerging technology startups, Exponential Impact’s mission is simple: develop the best entrepreneurs humanly possible. Learn more at www.exponentialimpact.com.
Rachael Maxwell
Exponential Impact
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram