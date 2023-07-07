Applications Now Open for Exponential Impact’s High Tech, Commercial Accelerator
Applications Due by July 28 for the 2023 Fall XI Accelerator ProgramCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications are now open for Exponential Impact’s 2023 Fall Accelerator program. Through July 28, technology startups are invited to apply for this elite, low-fee, no-equity Accelerator program based in Colorado Springs. This in-person program targets local and regional startups and encourages collaboration in Colorado Springs.
Starting in August 2023, XI’s 12-week Accelerator supports founders by providing a holistic, mentor-driven program designed to help startups build strategies for sustainable personal and business growth.
Accepted startups have access to XI’s co-working space, receive one-on-one expert mentoring, participate in weekly speaker sessions, redeem XI Professional credits toward approved service providers, and select startups will have the opportunity to pitch at a final Demo Day.
“We are excited to announce the launch of XI’s Fall 2023 Accelerator applications. The Accelerator not only offers next-level programming with exposure to elite business leaders, XI takes a holistic approach to all its programs to ensure founders have camaraderie and community on their entrepreneurial journey” said Vance Brown, Executive Director of Exponential Impact.
The 2023 XI Accelerator will include two cohorts to serve unique levels of startup growth. START is for pre-customer startups who are preparing to launch their product, and SCALE for those companies with a proven product in the marketplace with existing customers who are ready to take their startup to the next level.
High-tech founders seeking resources, mentorship, and a community of like-minded entrepreneurs can learn more and apply at exponentialimpact.com/apply. Applications are due by July 28, 2023.
About Exponential Impact
From supporting Colorado businesses that impact our local community to supporting early-stage emerging technology startups, Exponential Impact’s mission is simple: develop the best entrepreneurs humanly possible. Learn more at www.exponentialimpact.com.
