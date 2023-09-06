Bright Security Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security
This new collaboration offers GuidePoint Security customers access to Bright's, developer-centric DAST solution, fortifying the security of web apps and APIs.SAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Security is excited to announce a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations to ‘shift security left’, saving time and resources while minimizing security risks to their web applications and APIs. Through this partnership, GuidePoint's customers have the opportunity to further strengthen their application security, emphasizing early detection and mitigation, thereby ensuring a more secure deployment of their web applications and APIs into the production environment.
Bright’s cutting-edge DAST solution seamlessly integrates with Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) as well as CI/CD pipelines, enabling Application Security (AppSec) and development teams to identify application and API vulnerabilities early in the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with very low false positive rates. This integration facilitates security scans directly from a developer's working environment. By detecting and addressing vulnerabilities before they go into production, Bright helps organizations avoid security exposure and expensive late-stage corrections.
“As digital transformation continues to evolve, safeguarding application and API infrastructure is paramount. In this era of rapid development and deployment, organizations need to prioritize application security as both a technical and strategic business priority, ensuring a proactive approach to identifying and addressing vulnerabilities," said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director of New and Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security.
“We are excited to collaborate with GuidePoint Security, a recognized thought leader in the cybersecurity landscape. By combining our collective insights and expertise, we aim to help organizations strengthen their application security postures. This partnership underscores the importance of early and efficient vulnerability detection and remediation, which is crucial in today’s fast-paced digital environment,” said Gadi Bashvitz, CEO of Bright Security.
About Bright Security
Bright Security is a developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution, also known as a DAST. Founded in 2018. Bright’s mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. The company does this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for securing APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC.
Bright is SOC2 and ISO compliant and has been recognized in 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards. The company raised a $20 million series A in 2022.
About GuidePoint Security
GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled more than a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.
