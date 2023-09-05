The City of Loveland Partners with GreenSheen Paint on Free Paint Recycling Event

Submit Release
LOVELAND, COLORADO, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paint Recycling Event in Loveland, CO by City of Loveland Solid Waste Division and GreenSheen Paint.

We are thrilled to announce a free community paint recycling event in Loveland, Colorado. The event will take place on Sunday, September 24th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Forge Campus located at 815 14th Street SW, Loveland, CO 80537.

This event is open to everyone— Colorado residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors. This service is completely free of charge, and all are welcome. No Limits.

Acceptable Items Include:

Paint in its original, non-leaking, labeled container
Oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints
Stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes
Containers from sample sizes up to five-gallon containers

Items Not Accepted:

Spray paint, paint thinners, and solvents
Cleaning agents, adhesives, and other hazardous wastes
Registration and Additional Information:

For a smoother drop-off experience, reservations are encouraged. To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-paint-recycling-event-tickets-703539755347?aff=oddtdtcreator

Media inquiries are welcome, and GreenSheen staff will be on-site and available for interviews.

About GreenSheen Paint

GreenSheen Paint is committed to providing high-quality, eco-friendly latex paints at a fraction of the cost of regular paint. Through state-of-the-art technology, GreenSheen Paint collects and processes leftover paint, thereby preventing millions of pounds of waste from entering landfills. With recycling facilities in Denver, CO, Kent, WA, and Rotterdam, NY.

Luke Peters
GreenSheen Paint
+1 815-409-6900
