Push Forward With New 75 Ohm 12 Adapter For Broadcast Video
Amphenol RF expands its robust 12G broadcast portfolio with new BNC adapter designed for easy mating with a push-on coupling mechanism.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our 12G product line with a new BNC jack-to-plug adapter. This coaxial adapter deviates from the standard bayonet coupling mechanism that is common to the standard BNC interface and instead offers push-on mating capabilities. The push-on coupling mechanism allows for quick and easy mating and unmating which is ideal for test and measurement applications in the broadcast space.
The BNC Jack to BNC push-on plug adapter is manufactured with a nickel-plated, brass body, gold-plated phosphor bronze contact and PTFE insulator. This adapter supports traditional broadcast technology along with newer 4K ultra-HD products which require 12 Gbps data transmission rates. The BNC jack end of the adapter features bayonet coupling for reliable and secure mating while the plug end uses the push-on method.
This adapter joins a robust portfolio of 12G capable products including connectors, adapters and cable assemblies that utilize the BNC, HD-BNC and MCX interface. These 12G-SDI RF interconnect meet all SMPTE standards and are available in various 75 ohm configurations.
View All: 12G SDI Product Portfolio
Learn More: Amphenol RF 12G SDI Broadcast Solutions
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube