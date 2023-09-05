Submit Release
Shortlist for the third round of the Local View Power Programme 2023 announced

MACAU, September 5 - The call for proposals for the programme “Local View Power 2023”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), has recently completed the second round of selection, which shortlisted ten documentaries, short dramas and animations for the third round.

A total of 76 applications have been received for this call. After two rounds of selection, the jury, composed of film festival curator Song Wen and director Huang Ji from Mainland China, as well as film critic Jonathan Hung from Hong Kong, has selected ten works for the third round, including three documentaries, five short dramas and two animations (see the attachment for the list). IC will provide a production fee totalling nearly MOP 1.2 million and technical support for film production based on the above ten proposals and the films are scheduled to premiere in 2024.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Leong or Mr Kuan, staff members of IC, on tel. no. 8399 6297 or 8399 6295 during office hours.

