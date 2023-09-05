Submit Release
MDE announces 10 regional literacy meetings set to begin Sept. 12 for families of K-3 students across state

For Immediate Release:  August 22, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education will host 10 regional literacy meetings beginning Sept. 12, for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.

All meetings are from 6 – 7 p.m. and no registration is required. Locations include Cleveland, Columbus, Richland, Jackson, Natchez, Moss Point, Yazoo City, Holly Springs and McComb.

At the meetings, families will receive an overview of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), which is the state law concerning literacy and assessment that focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop reading skills required for fourth grade. Strategies will be shared at the meetings that families can use at home to help students improve reading skills. Family engagement is a critical component of students’ reading success.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.
Cleveland Central High School
300 West Sunflower Road, Cleveland

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.
Brandon Central Office (Boardroom)
2630 McArthur Dr., Columbus

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m.
Richland High School (Multipurpose room)
1202 Highway 49 South, Richland

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.
McWillie Elementary
4851 McWillie Circle, Jackson

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.
Morgantown Elementary
101 Cottage Home Dr., Natchez

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6-7 p.m.
Family Education Center
3524 Prentiss Ave., Moss Point

Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m.
Sykes Elementary
3555 Simpson St., Jackson

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6-7 p.m.
McCoy Elementary
1835 School Drive, Yazoo City

Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m.
Holly Springs Primary School
405 South Maury Street, Holly Springs

Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m.
Denman Junior High School
1211 Louisiana Ave., McComb

Additional family resources can be found at strongreadersms.com.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

