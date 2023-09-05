Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Animal cruelty request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1005862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 1, 2023, approximately 3:00 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elmore Beach, Elmore VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to animals

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.                                             

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 5, 2023, the Vermont State Police were contacted by a concerned citizen who witnessed a male violently abuse his dog at the Elmore Beach, on Saturday September 1, 2023, at approximately 3pm. The suspect was described as a 6-foot white male weighing approximately 200 pounds. The male was described as having a chest length brown beard. The male was believed to be with two toddlers and a female. The dog was described as a 100-pound black lab. Anyone who may know the suspect or who witnessed the event is urged to contact Trooper Cote at the Williston Barracks.

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

