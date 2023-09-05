Williston Barracks / Animal cruelty request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1005862
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 1, 2023, approximately 3:00 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Elmore Beach, Elmore VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to animals
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 5, 2023, the Vermont State Police were contacted by a concerned citizen who witnessed a male violently abuse his dog at the Elmore Beach, on Saturday September 1, 2023, at approximately 3pm. The suspect was described as a 6-foot white male weighing approximately 200 pounds. The male was described as having a chest length brown beard. The male was believed to be with two toddlers and a female. The dog was described as a 100-pound black lab. Anyone who may know the suspect or who witnessed the event is urged to contact Trooper Cote at the Williston Barracks.
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111