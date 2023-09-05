Williston Barracks / Animal cruelty request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1005862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 1, 2023, approximately 3:00 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elmore Beach, Elmore VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to animals

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 5, 2023, the Vermont State Police were contacted by a concerned citizen who witnessed a male violently abuse his dog at the Elmore Beach, on Saturday September 1, 2023, at approximately 3pm. The suspect was described as a 6-foot white male weighing approximately 200 pounds. The male was described as having a chest length brown beard. The male was believed to be with two toddlers and a female. The dog was described as a 100-pound black lab. Anyone who may know the suspect or who witnessed the event is urged to contact Trooper Cote at the Williston Barracks.

