Easily Connect To External Antennas With New N-Type To SMA Cable Assemblies
Amphenol RF expands its fixed length cable assembly portfolio with additional N-Type to SMA assemblies designed on RG-142 cable.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our between-series cable assembly series with N-Type plug to SMA plug assemblies on flexible RG-142 cable. The combination of the more ruggedized N-Type connector with the lightweight, compact SMA connectors provides a versatile solution for applications such as connecting to antennas within a device, Radar, satellite systems and broadcast equipment.
This new cable assembly configuration is designed on RG-142 cable which offers a low loss solution with a bend radius of 1 inch. The N-Type to SMA assembly provides reliable electrical performance up to 11 GHz and features threaded interfaces on both ends for secure mating. Both the N-Type and SMA connectors feature rugged bodies machined from brass. The N-Type connector is nickel-plated while the SMA connector is gold-plated. Both connectors are engineered with gold-plated, brass contacts.
The N-Type to SMA fixed length cable assembly joins a robust portfolio of flexible assemblies engineered on a variety of industry-standard cable types. Flexible cable types are ideal for compact devices where space is a consideration. These assemblies are available in standard lengths from six inches to three meters.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
