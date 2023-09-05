A new economic sustainable framework invests in artisans and its culture
Washington DC Metro Area Ranked in The Top 40 Arts-Vibrant Communities of 2022
The DC Metro Area stands in the top 1% in terms of government support for the arts, boasting particular strengths in state arts funding and federal grants per capita.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Busboys and Poets 450 K Street Northwest location, as part of the 202 Creates Month, Social Art and Culture present Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit [CECS]. This Summit, nestled within a one-day program, is dedicated to the exploration, development, and sustainable financial support of the creative economy, presented as panels and fireside chat format. Sponsored in part by the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) and 202 Creates, the Summit offers an engaging lineup of five sessions featuring 17 experts in federal and state government funding, entrepreneurship, creative economy, technology, and impact investing.
According to the 2022 Arts Vibrancy Index, "The DC Metro Area stands in the top 1% in terms of government support for the arts, boasting particular strengths in state arts funding and federal grants per capita." "We conceived of the Summit in June 2018 with the recognition that funding solutions were vital," says Social Art and Culture President Karen Baker. "CECS's vision continues to build resources for creative entrepreneurs to finance their goals for short- and long-term projects, driving economic development, creative empowerment, and investment opportunity."
As we navigate a post-pandemic landscape, the remarkable proliferation of innovative technologies, including AI, the Metaverse, and Web 3.0, combined with the backdrop of a historic writer's strike in 2023, underscore the critical importance of focusing on the creative economy and its funding. With the valued support of We Act Radio Network, Arts Administrators of Color Network, aSHE Fund, and National Black MBAA DC Chapter, this dynamic event brings together a diverse array of participants from social impact enterprises, higher education institutions, government, and creative entrepreneurs and owners to delve into the discussion areas of United Nations Creative Economy 2030, Creative Tech, Venture Capitalism, Demystifying Grants, and Creative Empowerment. Lastly, the CEC Summit will screen the short film presented by Echo Green, Unwavering: The Power of Black Innovation.
Event Details: Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit
Thursday, September 14, 2023 | 10 am - 4 pm
Busboys and Poets 450 K Street NW Washington, DC | Doors Open 9:30 AM
Tickets are $99. Breakfast and Lunch included
Registration Closes September 11, 2023, | Limited 70 seats at https://cecs2023.eventbrite.com
Speakers include Coppin State University, Howard University, Minority Business Development Agency, University of Maryland, Interledger Foundation, Rarebreed VC, The Kennedy Center, Story District, DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, VA Commission for the Arts, and MD State Arts Council, to name a few—agenda listed at cecs2023.eventbrite.com
