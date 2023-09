Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Gardner Bancshares, Inc. and Small Business Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Gardner Bancshares, Inc., Lenexa, Kansas and Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas

Cease and desist order, September 1, 2023

