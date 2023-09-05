Wedding Boutique Ma Chérie Bleue Embraces Size Inclusivity in the World of Bridal Fashion
Ma Chérie Bleue in Montreal offers bridal fashion from sizes 0 to 34W, challenging industry norms with an expansive plus-size selection.
We not only specialize in offering a wide variety of sizes, but we have one of the largest selections of modern and contemporary dresses for full-figured brides”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry known for its traditional standards, Ma Chérie Bleue; a leading wedding dress boutique located in Montreal, is taking a significant step towards inclusivity. Renowned for making every bride feel exceptional, the boutique is expanding its collection to cater to a broader spectrum of body shapes and sizes.
— Nathale Phillips, Owner of Ma Chérie Bleue
The boutique now offers a curated bridal collection with an ever growing attire options spanning from sizes 0 to 34W. From ethereal classic styles and bohemian gowns to modern and romantic, fitted, or flowy styles, there is a perfect match waiting for every bride. The owners of the boutique have taken pride in collaborating with different designers who share their values, celebrating all sizes and silhouettes. Each designer brings industry expertise, prioritizing brides' confidence on their special day.
Nathale Phillips, the owner of Ma Chérie Bleue speaks passionately about this initiative, emphasizing, “[Having a wide range of bridal sizes] has been a major feature that must be pushed throughout the various brands that we house.”
This commitment to size and style diversity is at the core of Ma Chérie Bleue’s mission in the bridal industry. “It’s a very important topic that will set us aside from everybody else in this industry,” says Pillips.“We not only specialize in offering a wide variety of sizes, but we have one of the largest selections of modern and contemporary dresses for full-figured brides.”
Traditionally, the wedding industry has been criticized for its limited representation of different body sizes. Ma Chérie Bleue is on a mission to change that narrative by embracing and celebrating the beauty of all brides.
Ma Chérie Bleue is dedicated to crafting an unforgettable and inclusive bridal journey for all. In line with this commitment, they are proud to continuously broaden their bridal collection to embrace all bodies. Today, Ma Chérie Bleue stands as one of the few boutiques in Montreal with such an extensive range of plus-size wedding gowns.
Nathale and her team take pride in accompanying brides along their wedding journey, ensuring their bridal shopping experience to be as delightful as possible. They invite all future brides to visit their boutique and experience the joy of finding their perfect wedding gown.
