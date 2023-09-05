Partnership Financial Credit Union Awards Over $40,000 in Scholarships
PFCU awarded $40,00 to 45 recipients of the 2023 Rising Star Scholarship Program
We are delighted to support these students as they transform today’s dreams into tomorrow’s realities. We look forward to great things from this tremendous group of future leaders.”MORTON GROVE, IL, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is pleased to announce 45 recipients of its 2023 Rising Star Scholarship Program. PFCU awarded a total of $40,000 in scholarship funds to the deserving students. The recipients, all high school seniors, can use their scholarships at an accredited college, university, vocational, or trade school of their choice.
“PFCU is proud to introduce this year’s scholarship winners,” reported Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience. “We are delighted to support these students as they transform today’s dreams into tomorrow’s realities. We look forward to great things from this tremendous group of future leaders.”
All scholarship applicants were evaluated on academic performance, financial need, and leadership abilities, including community involvement. To be eligible, applicants had to be a Spring of 2023 graduate and they or their parent/guardian had to be a member of PFCU. Given the outstanding talents of the applicants, the Scholarship Committee had an especially challenging task selecting the winners this year.
For more information about PFCU’s Scholarship Program, please contact Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience, at betty@mypfcu.org.
PFCU is a member-owned financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Morton Grove and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions, whose origins date back to the 1950’s, partnered together. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, amiable relationships with members while delivering the best possible financial products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 34 years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service with the credit union. To learn more about PFCU, please visit www.mypfcu.org.
