Plus Manufacturing, Inc. Celebrates Renewed Green Seal® Certification for Soap Free Procyon® Tile & Grout Cleaner

Plus Manufacturing, Inc. is proud to announce that its Soap Free Procyon® Tile & Grout Cleaner has again been awarded the esteemed Green Seal® Certification.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., the pioneering force behind the acclaimed Soap Free Procyon brand, is proud to announce that its Soap Free Procyon® Tile & Grout Cleaner has once again been awarded the esteemed Green Seal® Certification. This recognition highlights the company's unwavering commitment to producing environmentally friendly and high-quality cleaning products.

The Green Seal Certification stands as a testament to the product's compliance with the rigorous standards outlined in "GS-37 Edition 7.8 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use." This means that consumers can trust that the Soap Free Procyon Tile & Grout Cleaner not only cleans effectively but does so with a reduced impact on the environment and human health.

"We're thrilled to have our Tile & Grout Cleaner once again recognized by Green Seal®," said Jonathan Pearlstein, vice president at Plus Manufacturing. "This certification reaffirms our promise to customers that our products are both safe and effective."

Originally certified by Green Seal® in 2008, this renewal showcases Plus Manufacturing, Inc.'s dedication to sustainability and its long-standing history of environmental leadership in the cleaning industry. By carrying the Green Seal Certification Mark, Soap Free Procyon's Tile & Grout Cleaner continues to set the benchmark for eco-conscious cleaning products.

"As consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, certifications like the Green Seal become increasingly vital," added Pearlstein. "We are proud to offer a product that not only meets but exceeds these high standards."

In addition to its Green Seal certification, Soap Free Procyon® Tile & Grout Cleaner contains no hazardous chemicals that are harmful to health or the environment. The product contains no per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals due to their persistence in the environment. Soap Free Procyon also contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can contribute to poor indoor air quality and pose various health risks with prolonged exposure.

"We are committed to pursuing third-party certifications and stringent in-house standards that eliminate questionable chemicals from our formulas," continued Pearlstein. "Homeowners and professional cleaners can count on Soap Free Procyon® to deliver superior cleaning with none of the toxic tradeoffs sometimes found in traditional grocery store cleaners."

For more information on Soap Free Procyon's® range of products or their Green Seal Certification, please visit www.soapfreeprocyon.com.

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

