Large-scale beer festival opened in Vũng Tàu

VIETNAM, September 4 - HÀ NỘI/ VŨNG TÀU — For the first time, a large-scale beer festival was held overnight in Vũng Tàu City, contributing to attract hundreds of thousands of tourists to the coastal city on last weekend.

With the theme "Around the world with Saigon Beer", Vũng Tàu Beerfest 2023 took place on last weekend (September 2 – 3) with a scale of up to 100,000 square metre and 40 food stalls.

The event was organised by the People's Committee of Vũng Tàu City with the companionship of Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) and Saigon Beer brand as the main and exclusive sponsor of beer.

It is estimated that in just two days, the festival has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to enjoy the food and beer styles of different countries at six different spaces including Izakaya (Japan), Myeongdong (Korea), Khaosan (Thailand), BBQ Garden (the US), Oktoberfest Hut (Germany), Bùi Viện and Tạ Hiện (Việt Nam).

The Department of Tourism of the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu said that the beer festival was one of the main activities contributing to attracting more than 363,000 tourists in the two days, earning hundreds of billions of đồng.

The People's Committee of Vũng Tàu City, the beer festival has laid the foundation for a series of exciting programmes in the future to turn the city into an internationally famous festival city, affirming its position as a leading tourist destination for domestic and international visitors.

Bennett Neo, General Director of Sabeco, expressed hope that all visitors and people of Vũng Tàu could experience the unique style of drinking beer and be proud to enjoy the Vietnamese branded beer product lines, which were brewed by Vietnamese brewers with different flavours.

He also hoped that Vũng Tau Beerfest would give visitors an interesting look at the Vietnamese beer culture, create momentum for other festivals in the future, and help stimulate tourism in the city as well as in the country.

This was also Sabeco's long-term commitment to promote national tourism development, making Việt Nam a leading destination in the region, he added.

Not only Vũng Tàu Beerfest, before that, Sabeco has accompanied and organised many other cultural and culinary activities, such as the Việt Nam Culture - Food Festival in Quảng Trị, and the 10th Southern Folk Cake Festival in Cần Thơ.

Spreading the beauty of Vietnamese culture and cuisine, contributing to the national tourism development strategy is part of Sabeco's commitment to sustainable development around four pillars, including country, culture, conservation and consumption, aiming to bring the best to Việt Nam. — VNS